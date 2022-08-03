Frederick will use money from the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development to renovate a community center, allowing a variety of new programs there.
The city is expected to use more than $281,000 in money from HUD's Community Development Block Grants program to renovate and expand the community building in the city's Carver neighborhood on the city's south side.
The center near Lincoln Elementary School has about 1,500 square feet and was built in the 1980s, Angie Liddiard, director of economic development for the Frederick Housing Authority, told the mayor and aldermen at a workshop Wednesday.
The $281,717 project would renovate the existing building and add 3,500 square feet, she said.
The extra space would allow the center to house an Early Head Start program for children up to 3 years old, which Liddiard said is critical to children's educational success.
It would also provide about 3,000 square feet of “flex space,” which she said could be used for services such as mental health or substance abuse counseling, college preparatory classes, and computer training.
The center is in the heart of a community that would really benefit from the services, Liddiard said.
The center's location across the street from Lincoln Elementary makes it the perfect spot for this kind of project, said Ruth Waxter, assistant director of housing for the city's Department of Housing and Human Services.
The project is part of the city's annual action plan, which is required for funds to be allocated through the Community Development Block Grants program.
The mayor and aldermen must approve the plan before it can be submitted to HUD. The approval is on the agenda for a public meeting Thursday night.
Alderwoman Katie Nash said she wants to make sure any new programs are as affordable for residents as possible when they begin.
Liddiard said grant funding and other methods could help with costs.
Alderwoman Kelly Russell asked whether the city had contacted the nearby Maryland School for the Deaf about working with them.
Liddiard said the city is always open to partnerships and can ask the school about possible collaborations.
Mayor Michael O'Connor said the project is exciting, and offered lots of opportunity for cooperation with the elementary school, local Boys and Girls clubs, and other groups.
