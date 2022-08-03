207 Lee Alley
The city of Frederick is planning to use federal Housing and Urban Development funds to rehabilitate the community center in the city's Carver Apartments neighborhood.

Frederick will use money from the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development to renovate a community center, allowing a variety of new programs there.

The city is expected to use more than $281,000 in money from HUD's Community Development Block Grants program to renovate and expand the community building in the city's Carver neighborhood on the city's south side.

