A Flying Dog ale five years in the making was released this week.
The new beer, Field Notes Pale Ale, was born of a partnership between Flying Dog Brewery and the University of Maryland College of Agriculture and Natural Resources.
Field Notes was brewed using hops grown at UMD’s Western Maryland Research and Education Center in Keedysville.
It was described as a crisp and delicious 5.6 percent pale ale with fruity and citrus hop notes dominating both the aroma and flavor profile, according to a news release from Flying Dog.
“The hops used ... were chosen after three rounds of blind sensory analysis on the hop varieties harvested by UMD this year.”
In 2015, UMD and Flying Dog worked together to examine hop production in Maryland. The goal was to “gather research and lay the groundwork for a commercially viable hop producing industry in Maryland that mirrors the success of hop growing ventures in the Pacific Northwest,” according to the release.
“Over the past five years we have battled various obstacles, both environmental and manmade, and it is evident that we can produce hops in Maryland,” said Bryan Butler, extension agent for the UMD College of AGNR, according to the release. “The question that remains however is, can a consistent, high quality, profitable crop be produced? We look forward to continuing our work to determine the ultimate answer to that question.”
The project will continue pursuing new goals, including working on genotyping a hop that could be native to the state and focusing on the strains of hops that are compatible with the state’s climate.
For more information about where to get Field Notes, visit: flyingdog.com/beer-finder.
For more information about the project itself, visit: https://www.craftbrewingbusiness.com/news/update-on-flying-dogs-work-to-cultivate-local-hops-with-the-university-of-maryland/
