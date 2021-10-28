Outdoor pop-up dining for Frederick restaurants, which uses parking spaces, parking lots and expanded food truck opportunities to help restaurants find alternative dining areas during the COVID-19 pandemic, will end on Oct. 31.
Parklet removal is scheduled for Monday and may lead to lane closures and some minimal delays in the downtown in the morning.
The city will continue to work with restaurants to find other options for outdoor seating, according to a city news release.
The outdoor dining program began in the spring of 2020 and was extended by the city’s aldermen in September to help local restaurants during the coronavirus pandemic.
While the pop-up dining program will be ending, the city’s state of emergency remains in effect.
