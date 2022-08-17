Chatime
Buy Now

Maddie Hongmanivanh makes a tiger latte at Chatime on Wednesday. The bubble tea store opened on Sunday and is one of several new businesses at Westview Promenade.

 Staff photo by Katina Zentz

Three eateries and a fitness studio are the next new businesses to open their doors at Westview Promenade in Frederick.

Chatime, at 5219 Buckeystown Pike, started serving up bubble tea this week. It has more than 60 locations in North America, according to a news release.

Follow Mary Grace Keller on Twitter: @MaryGraceKeller

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription