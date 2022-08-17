Three eateries and a fitness studio are the next new businesses to open their doors at Westview Promenade in Frederick.
Chatime, at 5219 Buckeystown Pike, started serving up bubble tea this week. It has more than 60 locations in North America, according to a news release.
The business offers milk tea with a variety of toppings, plus fruit tea, smoothies, juice, lattes and more.
Shane and Vicky Repas are first-time franchise owners of the location, the release said.
“We were attracted by the numerous restaurants located either within Westview Promenade, or close nearby, as it is customary for people to look for bubble tea after enjoying their meal,” Shane Repas said in the release.
Also welcoming customers is Thai Table at 5221 Buckeystown Pike, Suite A. The restaurant offers a taste of Thai and Lao cuisine, according to its website, through traditional and nontraditional dishes.
Thai food is being offered to start, according to the release. Lao dishes will be added several weeks later.
Chef Srisamorn Preechamart has 20-plus years of experience and recently worked as kitchen head chef at Thip Khao in Washington, D.C.
Owner Akachai Siri said in the release that the Frederick location offered proximity to shopping, offices and other restaurants.
“We believe it is the right fit for us and we intend to introduce not just Thai food, but also a complete cultural experience,” Siri said in the release. “The restaurant will feature original décor, it will be comfortable and cozy and an enjoyable place to relax and have a good time.”
Firebirds Wood Fired Grill expects to begin service in November.
The restaurants operates in 20 states. Frederick will be its second Maryland location after Gaithersburg, according to the release.
It will serve steaks, seafood, salad, honey garlic chicken, baby back ribs, sandwiches and more.
For those looking to burn calories, F45 Training hopes to open in November. The fitness studio will provide “specialty functional training and a mix of circuit and HIIT (high intensity interval training)-style workouts” intended to improve energy, metabolic rates, strength and endurance, the release said.
Mad Fitness Group owns and will operate the local franchise. The group plans to open 70 locations over the next seven years, according to the release.
The Westview Promenade location will be managed by Regional Director Alexis Bredeau and Studio Manager Shannon Heineman.
The four businesses join the recently added tenant Evolve Med Spa at Westview Promenade, bringing the occupancy to nearly 92%, according to the release. Hill Management Services Inc. owns and operates the facility.
More tenants might be on the way.
“Restaurants and food service operators are primary traffic generators for any center, and we have attracted three unique uses that we are confident will perform extremely well,” Danielle Beyrodt, vice president and chief operating officer of Hill Management Services, said in the release. “The med spa and fitness center are Internet-resistant tenants that are also destination-style concepts and will add to the energy and compelling tenant mix. We are close to full occupancy and are currently negotiating with several new users.”
