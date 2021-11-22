Parking at meters and garages in downtown Frederick will be free on Thanksgiving and the next day, Frosty Friday, as well as every weekend through New Year’s Day.
Garage and meter spaces will be free every weekend through the end of the year, beginning on Saturdays at 8 a.m. through Mondays at 6 a.m.
Free parking will also be offered on Christmas and New Year’s Day.
Extended shopping hours for Frosty Friday will run from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at more than 40 downtown stores and restaurants.
Visits with Santa will be from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at 30 N. Market Street.
Free marshmallow roasting pits will be available throughout downtown from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., along with other events throughout the day.
