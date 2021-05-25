Bright red strawberries, jars of applesauce, piles of apples and vibrant greens covered the tables in front of Rich Calimer.
“I can help whoever’s next,” he called to a small group of customers gathering on the grass outside the YMCA of Frederick County. The 80-degree and sunny afternoon marked the first day of the YMCA’s farmers market, which runs through October on Tuesdays from 3:30-6:30 p.m.
Calimer, an owner of Scenic View Orchards in Sabillasville, said farmers markets play an important role in supporting the seven-generation farm. They’ll attend three markets a week in Frederick during the season, he said. He’ll even text regulars to let them know where to find him and his bountiful harvest. While some customers will make the trek to Sabillasville, he’s found the market is more convenient for others.
“People drive up there because it’s pretty, but they like easy access,” Calimer said.
Elizabeth and Mack McCune rode their bicycles to the market to pick up asparagus, broccoli and apples.
“We come all the time,” Elizabeth McCune said. “We just try to support local.”
At the rate Mack consumes apples — one per day — they’ll need to make many more trips to the market before the season’s end.
But the prime item Tuesday afternoon seemed to be strawberries.
“I will make some strawberry shortcake with these,” Byron Hawkins said, clutching a bag full of the juicy fruit.
Mary Ann Garst also snagged some strawberries, plus applesauce and apple butter. She tends to follow Calimer wherever he sets up shop.
“He has a variety, and it’s good stuff,” she said.
A few steps from Calimer’s tent, Laurie Waltz offered beef, pork, lamb and eggs from Waltz Family Farm in Smithsburg.
“Farming’s in our blood,” said Waltz, who grew up on a farm.
She and her husband, Jacob, are celebrating 11 years in business. This marks their third year at the YMCA market.
“This is how we make a living,” she said.
Sean Pearson was out walking his German shepherd and Labrador mixes, Sigyn and Baldur, when he noticed the farmers market and remembered they needed meat at home. As Waltz detailed a marinade recipe for Pearson’s purchase, the dogs rolled in the grass and playfully nipped at each other.
Market manager Jill Slaughter and her husband Dewey Stewart visited the vendors and picked up a few goodies of their own. Slaughter said it was a bit of a relief to have fewer COVID-19 regulations to worry about this season, their 10th year.
“The produce is always terrific, Laurie’s meats are always amazing,” Slaughter said, and the frozen treats from the Sno-Belles are popular, too.
Slaughter hopes they’ll add a baker to the list of vendors in the coming weeks.
Scooping up sugary, frozen delights in a hot pink truck, Sno-Belles co-owner Jennifer German served many youngsters and their families. She operates the business with her daughter, and they’ve been coming to the YMCA market for seven of their eight years in business. They’ve attracted a few regulars in that time.
“I’ve seen kids grow up,” German said.
Two-year-old Pearl Halloran dug into a combination of shaved ice and soft serve ice cream. The sweet concoction started to drip as she followed her family to the shade, but Pearl didn’t seem to mind.
