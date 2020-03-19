The official shutdown wouldn’t come for several more hours, but the hallways of Francis Scott Key Mall were largely empty Thursday afternoon as customers and merchants awaited the mandatory closing ordered by Gov. Larry Hogan to go into effect.
Earlier that morning, Hogan had added shopping malls to the government order mandating that senior centers, restaurants, bars, gyms, theaters, and other recreational facilities shut down.
“This fight against this global pandemic is a race against time, and we must take action now,” Hogan said. “We cannot afford to delay.”
Henry Felice, who was leaving Barnes & Noble, noted the atmosphere of the nearly vacant mall.
“This whole thing is creepy. It’s weird, weird, weird,” he said.
Inside the mall, most of the stores were already closed and kiosks shuttered or covered, their gates to the indoor concourse of the mall drawn and locked.
The sounds of Natalie Merchant echoed through the empty corridors, as security and cleaning personnel moved around on their tasks.
Many stores had signs posted at their entrances alerting customers to the fact that they were closed because of the COVID-19 virus, with various dates for when they would reopen. It wasn’t clear Thursday when the signs had been put up, and Hogan’s indefinite order made it unclear when the stores or the mall itself would be allowed to reopen.
FSK Mall spokeswoman Angela LaPadula declined to comment for this story Thursday afternoon.
Hogan’s order applied only to pedestrian concourses, food court, and other areas that are accessible from the concourses or other interior areas.
It does not apply to stores that are attached to the mall that have their own outside exits. At FSK Mall, that would include Macy’s, J.C. Penney, Barnes & Noble, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Value City Furniture and Sears. Dick’s Sporting Goods had a sign on its outside entrance Thursday saying it was temporarily closed, but would offer curbside pickup. Macy’s issued a statement on its website saying all of its stores would be closed through March.
At the Auntie Anne’s pretzel kiosk, manager Joanne Lachance and assistant manager Veronica Alonso emptied the machinery, got rid of food, and disinfected surfaces with a Centers for Disease Control-recommended sanitizer.
On Wednesday, they noticed that stores such as Macy’s and H&M were closing up, and had watched the foot traffic around the mall dwindle this week.
Everyone is worried about what the future will hold, Lachance said.
“It is unbelievable. And a little bit scary,” she said.
Along with worrying about bills and the people who work for her, Lachance also mused about what would happen if the virus flares back up again during the busy December holiday season.
Having to shut down again at their busiest time of year would be devastating, she said.
But Lachance said she understood the reasons for the current closure, and tried to take a positive view of her coming time at home in the spring weather.
“Maybe I’ll get a little gardening done,” she said.
