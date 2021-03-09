The Francis Scott Key Mall, in a joint effort with its parent company PREIT, has launched the initiative "Support Black-Owned Businesses 365." The initiative is part of an ongoing effort by PREIT to spotlight Black-owned brands and entrepreneurs within its properties, according to a press release.
Specifically, FSK Mall has added a page on its website highlighting Black-owned retailers, restaurants and pop-up shops, in addition to brands that are for sale at the mall. The "365" in the title of the initiative refers to the importance of spotlighting these businesses year-round, not just during Black History Month.
“We feel this was a concrete step we could take to encourage our guests to support Black-owned businesses throughout the year,” said Angela LaPadula, the mall's marketing coordinator. “Our new initiative will be updated regularly as we continue to add new businesses and products."
Black-owned businesses in the mall include The Curing Room, an all-natural body care shop; Emmerene's International Boutique, a family-run business specializing in African fashion; Dollar Bargain Plus; and Friendly Faces Barber Shop.
