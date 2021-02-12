Soon after it opened on North Market Street in 1981, Bushwaller’s pub became a pretty accurate reflection of George Bushwaller himself.
Bushwaller, 65, who passed away suddenly Feb. 4 while sleeping at his home in Stuart, Florida, loved to have a good time.
He could command a room with his personality, his wit, his love for other people and, of course, his cooking.
“He could take 10 things out of the refrigerator and make an amazing meal,” his younger sister, Margaret Powers, said.
And he did most of it by taste and from memory. When his wife, Joanna, went hunting for the recipe for one of his memorable chicken dishes recently, she couldn’t find it because it was never written down.
“He could cook anything from French to Mexican cuisine, all by taste,” Joanna said.
In 1981, George and his older brother, Bill, bought the building that formerly housed Steiner Brother’s Drug Store and later Grove’s Liquor and Grocery from Robert Grove. The idea, according to Bill Bushwaller, was to turn it into “a turn-of-the-century type” saloon.
Soon after, Bushwaller’s Market Street Saloon opened as a seafood restaurant and a place where people could come to socialize, grab a drink and listen to music.
“It was a really great nightspot after the tablecloths came off,” said Joanna, who met George, her future husband, at the restaurant. “Bands came up [to play] from D.C. It was a really fun spot.”
George and Bill were hoping the place would become one of the hot spots to be in town. With the restaurant, they also felt they were serving a community need.
“The only seafood you could get [in Frederick] was the lobster tail at The Red Horse,” Bill said.
George and Bill spent their summers cooking seafood in Ocean City. So there were all sorts of dishes they could introduce into the culinary scene in town, including oysters. They even imported seafood from other parts of the country, such as Louisiana crawfish.
“We had both seen a lot of places,” said Bill, a former food-and-beverage manager for the Sheraton hotel in Hagerstown. “We knew what we liked and felt what Frederick could use.”
During the mid-1990s, the Bushwaller brothers sold the restaurant, as well as a sister eatery they had opened in town in 1987, Waltzing Matilda’s. The seafood restaurant retained the Bushwaller name and became the Irish pub that it is today.
George fell back into a life of international travel he had known as a kid.
His father, William, who was born in Frederick, worked in the foreign service, a job that took the family to places like Australia and Mexico City before it finally settled in Kensington on the northeast side of Washington, D.C.
George’s international experience and his thirst for news and information made him a great storyteller.
“He would say things that made people think,” Joanna recalled.
Some things would be profound and intellectual. Some things would be outrageous and dare not be repeated. Other things would just be plain, laugh-out-loud funny.
“He had a sense of humor that would keep you on your toes all of the time,” said Jeff Scott, a childhood friend who pursued a career in commercial printing and now lives on the Eastern Shore. “He was sarcastic in many ways.”
On many late nights, Scott and George Bushwaller talked for so long they figured they had solved most of the world’s problems.
“It’s just that nobody ever followed our instructions,” Scott said.
George Bushwaller was the second youngest of five children in the Bushwaller family.
He eventually moved to Stuart, Florida, where he rekindled his romance with Joanna Stull after a 16-year hiatus from their time together in Frederick and opened up a business, Bushdogs, that sells Maryland-style seafood at local markets and events, as well as their storefront.
Together, they had a son, George William Lincoln Bushwaller, known as GW, who is now 21 years old.
“It’s been awful,” Joanna said of the sudden passing of her husband, who had been feeling poorly for a number of weeks.
Joanna said he felt pain when he walked and when he breathed. She said he didn’t seem like his normal fun-loving self. Though they never did discover what was bothering him so much, Joanna was confident they eventually would and get it treated.
She said she and her son both agreed George’s death “was like the worst breakup we’ve ever had. It’s that nervous stomach and the anxiety. You know, it’s the first thing you think of when you open your eyes in the morning and the last thing you think of when you go to bed at night. It’s just really awful.”
In order to cope, Joanna said she has been trying to stay busy with work and talking and interacting with friends. She also said she is allowing herself to feel her loss.
“That’s how you heal, when you allow yourself to feel the pain and work through it,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.