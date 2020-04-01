As it became clear that Thomas Deater Jr.'s mother's health was declining, the Sabillasville man assumed she would be able to have a traditional funeral with a large gathering of family members and friends.
But when Nancy Deater, 76, died March 24, her only son had a difficult decision to make.
Regulations put in place to control the spread of the novel coronavirus have limited public gatherings to no more than 10 people in Maryland, meaning that Nancy Deater's extended family and friends wouldn't be able to come together to celebrate her life.
“What seven [people] do I choose to come in?” Thomas Deater asked.
Deater's predicament is one that families and funeral homes around Frederick County and the country are dealing with as efforts to control the spread of the virus disrupt American's way of life — and death — in unexpected ways.
For Keith Roberson, the funeral director at Keeney and Basford Funeral Home in Frederick, even setting up a time to talk with families about plans for their loved one's service can create a logistical issue.
“I can easily have 10 people sitting around a table in many arrangements,” he said of meetings before the regulations were in place.
And while families have been understanding, they sometimes don't realize that the maximum of 10 people includes himself, any staff, clergy, or other people who may need to be there, he said.
The hardest part has been allowing families to grieve and honor their loved one in a healthy and compassionate way while following the necessary rules, said Courtney Stauffer of Stauffer Funeral Homes.
“As funeral directors, we are heartbroken that these already grieving families are having to make additionally tough decisions, but we are doing our best to guide them with compassion and understanding during this unprecedented time,” Stauffer said in an email Thursday.
Some families are choosing small, private graveside ceremonies, while others have opted for cremation, she said.
For groups of more than 10, several options are available, said Colt Black, owner of Black's Funeral Home in Thurmont.
Groups of 10 can be rotated through the service, especially for viewings, he said. And some funeral homes have begun providing webcasts of funerals, viewings and memorial services.
Several directors said many families are choosing to have small private services for burial or cremation with just immediate family and clergy present, with a larger celebration of the deceased's life planned for after the limitations on gatherings are lifted.
That's ultimately what Thomas Deater and his wife decided to do.
They'll have a gathering after things return more to normal, likely at the nursing home where Deater's father still lives.
In the meantime, those who want to honor Nancy Deater now can make a memorial contribution in her name to Evangelical Lutheran Church, 31 E. Church St., Frederick, MD 21701 or to the Frederick 4-H, 330 Montevue Lane, Frederick, MD 21702.
