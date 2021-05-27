Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner announced a grant program Thursday to aid local nonprofits recovering from pandemic-induced financial struggles.
The Bounce Back program will distribute about $850,000, which the county received through the American Rescue Plan and the statewide Recovery Now fund. To qualify, each nonprofit must be based in Frederick County, serve county residents and demonstrate a revenue shortfall or expenses increase during the pandemic.
Recipients will be required to spend their funds before Dec. 31, Gardner said.
Grants will range from $5,000 to $50,000 and will be distributed as follows:
- Nonprofits with operating budgets at or above $1 million may request up to $50,000.
- Nonprofits with annual operating budgets between $250,000 and $1 million may request up to $25,000.
- Nonprofits with operating budgets below $250,000 may request up to $10,000.
Ineligible groups include churches, fraternal and civic organizations, homeowner’s associations, labor unions, private, political or public foundations and cemeteries. Nonprofit organizations under the umbrella of another group are also ineligible.
Applications will be accepted between June 7 and 21.
