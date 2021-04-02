Two family-friendly Easter events are being hosted this weekend by the Golden Mile Alliance, in association with U.S. 40 businesses.
The first is an Easter egg coloring contest. Printable coloring pages can be found on the Golden Mile Alliance's website. Submissions can be scanned and emailed to GMAEvents@goldenmilealliance.org before midnight on April 5. Winners will be chosen for each age category and be given prizes from Golden Mile businesses including 4 The Love of Sweets.
The Easter bunny will be at Warehouse Cinemas on Sunday to give away Easter eggs with the purchase of any movie ticket from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. for the first 300 guests. Some eggs will be filled with goodies from local Golden Mile businesses.
The theater will also be showing the animated movie "Hop" for $5, and offering a special spring popcorn mix and spring-themed cocktail.
For more information, visit goldenmilealliance.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.