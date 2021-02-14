Whether buying or selling, the Central Maryland Antique Tractor Club’s Annual Farm Toy Auction and Show this past weekend was the place for people of all ages to find a variety of agriculture goodies.
The club’s auction — among the largest in the state — was Saturday at the Brunswick Volunteer Fire Company followed by the show on Sunday.
“This hobby has taught me a lot of good life lessons,” said Jeremiah Herbst, president of CMATC. “Just the whole lifestyle has, you know, really helped make me who I am today, coming up through this from a little kid on.”
The nonprofit Tractor Cub was founded in 1977, and money from the club’s events goes toward 4-H, Future Farmers of America and other charities, as well as scholarship opportunities.
Herbst said he wasn’t even old enough to drive when he first started helping with the show.
“This show started at the H.B. Duvall’s dealership, the Case IH dealership in Frederick, and I’m going to say at least early 90s,” he said. “Early to mid-90s … we’ve moved to a couple different locations.”
Herbst said what keeps the auction and show coming back is two-fold: People want to sell their collections, and others are eager to dive into a new hobby.
“We’ve got a pretty good dealer base that comes to buy and collectors,” he said. “This hobby’s a nationwide hobby … We’re seeing new people all the time get into it, and [it’s] just kind of cool with the new toys that are coming out, and then even the old toys, you know, the ‘60s, ‘70s era toys, are really sought after, as well.”
Most of what was at the show Sunday was agricultural toys, with some construction toys, toy trucks and tractor trailers.
At Saturday’s auction, Herbst said there was a similar collection with a fair number of Lionel Trains.
“It was a very well-rounded auction yesterday with the items that were there,” Herbst said Sunday.
Some changes had to be made to the event due to COVID-19. The club was down about 10 to 15 show tables in the hall itself, and for the first time, the club charged a fee for entry. Admission for the show was $3, while the auction was $20.
“We were held to capacity numbers, so we wanted to make sure the people that got in the door were people that wanted to buy stuff at the auction and not just socialize,” Herbst said, adding the admission fee came off the bill if the person spent the money at the auction — if not, the admission charge went back to the club.
But the turnout was strong, with the auction bidder numbers hitting the average and a gross sales number higher than the club has had in about 10 years.
“[Saturday] was a good day for the auction,” Herbst said. “It helped us raise a fair amount of money, helped us realize some very good numbers for our sellers, and we take a commission of that that goes back to the club. [The auction] was a win-win, I believe.”
Jimmy Rosenberger, former chairman of the show and auction, was on hand Sunday as a vendor. He’s been involved with the show since about 1995 and has been collecting since roughly 1990.
“I got into the collecting side and then it grew into selling, and it’s just grown from there,” he said. “I do semis. Semis and pickups. Over 30 shows a year.”
Instead of talking to people over the phone or doing the buying and selling online, Rosenberger said it was just nice to see people.
He believes it’s important to get the younger generation interested in the hobby.
Mike Driver, current chairman of the toy show, has been involved with farm toys for almost 40 years. He called the hobby “good, clean fun.”
Driver described himself as a collector that sells some toys. He collects International Harvester and John Deeres and enjoys construction equipment.
“Me, in a small part — but so many other people — they get to buy a tractor like grandpap had or like their dad had or their uncle that they used to go to spend the summer on the farm, so it’s the nostalgia aspect, and just now the detail is so great that the tractor is just like the real thing,” Driver said.
The toy show chairman said he was glad that the festivities could continue this year despite COVID-19.
“There hasn’t been a toy show around here since last March,” he said, “so we were glad that they were able to accommodate us and that we had people that were willing to come.”
Similar to Rosenberger, Driver said it’s fun to watch the kids become interested in the hobby.
“Frankly, so many kids now, if it’s not a game console, they don’t have any comprehension of what it is. But it’s just nice to see the kids light up, and there are a number of toys that are made that they can play with and not break,” he said. “It’s just a lot of fun. It’s something that multi-generations can enjoy together.”
