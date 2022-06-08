Gov. Larry Hogan got the scoop on the first dairy farm in Maryland to process its own milk on site, kicking off the Ice Cream Trail near Middletown on Wednesday.
South Mountain Creamery welcomed the governor and Maryland Secretary of Agriculture Joseph Bartenfelder to its little slice of Frederick County with a helping of ice cream.
"Boy, am I excited about this," the Republican governor said as he stepped out of his vehicle into the countryside.
The creamery is one of 10 on-farm creameries through the state featured on Maryland's Best Ice Cream Trail, according to a South Mountain news release. The 2022 Ice Cream Trail season began May 28 and runs through Sept. 30.
South Mountain Creamery, established in 2001, has been part of the Ice Cream Trail since it began 10 years ago.
The creamery was born out of the family farm established by Karen and Randy Sowers in 1981. Now, their children Ben Sowers and Abby Brusco and their spouses have carried the business into the next generation as co-owners.
"If the creamery didn't start ... we might not have a farm anymore," Brusco said while she waited for Hogan's arrival.
South Mountain Creamery delivers across Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Washington, D.C.
Brusco said they see 10,000 home delivery customers a week within a roughly 75-mile radius. Trucks deliver produce, meat, butter, ice cream and glass bottles of milk.
What's more, the South Mountain Creamery Ice Cream Shop is in downtown Frederick. They also have a shop in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania.
Tony Brusco, Abby's husband, said that when COVID-19 struck, they saw their demand for delivery shoot up while other businesses scrambled to adapt to delivery.
Bartenfelder said the ability to sell directly to the consumer helps keep dairy farms viable. The dairy industry is an important part of the state's agriculture, he said, but it used to be bigger.
"South Mountain here, the Sowers family, [is] a great example how people can be successful in the farm business where it's getting tougher and tougher," Bartenfelder said.
After the presentation of citations and proclamations from the governor, the secretary and County Executive Jan Gardner's office, the Sowers-Brusco clan guided their guests to the milking area. They milk about 480 cows between two farms.
Hogan sampled four flavors of ice cream as he walked, quipping about breaking his diet and drawing laughs.
Inside a room of shiny metal pipes and tanks, Tony Brusco told Hogan, "This is the production hall that started it all."
They soon hope to add a machine that will allow them to produce quarter-pound sticks of butter. South Mountain sells butter in tubs currently.
Tony Brusco said they've been waiting about two years for the machine to arrive from Wisconsin.
In another building, boxes of eggs, crates of milk and shelves of yogurt filled the refrigerated space. From there, deliveries are staged for trucks.
Afterward, Hogan said he appreciated hearing what the family went through to reach success.
"Farm families work so much harder than most people realize — and how to be creative to be able to stay afloat and continue to have the ability to operate a farm successfully," Hogan said. "They seem to have really done a terrific job."
And the ice cream, he said, is really good, too.
Congratulations to the Sowers/Brusco families! We've been customers from the very beginning.
