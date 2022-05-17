Up to $10,000 in grant funding is available to Frederick County businesses that take steps toward energy efficiency.
Frederick County is offering supplemental grants to encourage businesses to "make energy efficient retrofits and save money," according to a county government news release on Monday.
Up to $5,000 in grant funding is available for LED lighting upgrades and up to $10,000 for deeper retrofits to HVAC and commercial refrigeration systems, the release said.
"These funds will cover the customer co-pay for incentives offered by Potomac Edison. By combining funds, businesses may make improvements at no cost as long as funding is available," the release read.
Two Potomac Edison programs are eligible — the Small Business Direct Install and Building Tune-up.
The Small Business Direct Install "provides a turnkey solution, choosing the best products for an upgrade, managing the installation process and providing enhanced warranty support. Potomac Edison provides incentives covering up to 80% of installed energy saving measure costs," the release said.
Building Tune-up "offers incentives to offset the upfront costs for energy efficiency improvements in existing commercial buildings through HVAC, refrigeration, lighting, and food service measures. These incentives support more comprehensive improvements," according to the release.
Nonresidential facilities can access these programs, including including commercial, institutional, and industrial customers.
Participating projects must be in Potomac Edison’s Maryland service territory.
For more information, email Willdan Energy Solutions at energysavemd@willdan.com or call 800-880-3808. Willdan is implementing the Potomac Edison programs in partnership with the county, according to the release.
