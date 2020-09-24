During a normal Great Frederick Fair week, Friday would have been Kid’s Day. But nothing is normal this year, and instead, it’s the last few days of the Frederick Fair Youth Livestock Show.
The events have been put on so children have the opportunity to show their animals. A broadcast booth and live stream of the shows offer people, both in the agriculture community and outside of it, the opportunity to learn about agriculture.
The live stream was born of necessity, but it has since evolved into something that may carry on in a post-pandemic society when people attend the fair in the future.
“When we were looking at all the aspects of the fair and doing our deliberations of whether or not we could have our fair or not, one of the pieces that seemed feasible that we could do was the livestock show,” said Nicklas. “If we had any hope to do a piece of our fair, it would certainly be the livestock portion of it because of our agricultural education mission statement.”
Each day, a field expert joins Dave Conrad, who has a background in radio, for commentary.
From the beginning, Sponsorship and Marketing Director Jacqui Nigh had the idea of including commentary to make it compelling and entertaining for those watching, according to Nicklas.
“We had seen some other examples of live streams, other fairs around us were working on that and had a mounted camera that was just capturing the ambient noise and hopefully most of what the judge was saying,” Nicklas said.
The expert is someone who knows the terminology and what the judges are looking for and can relay that information to the public.
Going forward, Nigh said the livestream could expand to show more information on screen. For instance, they may include information that teachers can use in the classroom, or that the 4-H and FFA clubs can use so kids can see what they're doing and what they could work on.
As for the advantages of using the livestream and having those shows available live and later on, Nicklas said the fair has a partnership with Frederick County Public Schools and they are always working with an agriculture education committee to expand their reach of agricultural education.
“I think that this live stream allows us the ability to go beyond our reach just as a fair and get right in the homes and offices of these people that are watching it from home and hopefully by adding that extra commentary and educational piece, it’s also entertaining so it captivates the audience,” she said.
Nicklas also hopes that the live streams help educate the public about how they can be involved in the agriculture world.
If the public watches the live streams, they might feel welcome to come into the barns and talk to participants that they’ve previously seen on the livestream, Nigh said.
“And then they could ask questions,” she said. “It invites the public to come and talk and maybe they don’t feel as intimidated as they might before if they’ve never walked into a barn."
Nigh said the most valuable thing she’s learned through this experience that can be applied in future years is expanding their shows outside of people who might walk by the show or parents of participants.
Nicklas said she also thinks the live streams are encouraging to the children involved in agriculture.
“We’re promoting, we’re educating the public so when they tell their friends at school, 'I’m at the fair this week because I raised these animals and this is my project that I work on,’” she said. “Some kids are involved in sports and some kids are involved in dance and gymnastics, and for these agricultural kids, they’re involved in raising their livestock projects … this kind of brings that … a little bit to more of a similar comparison to something like a sport or a dance competition that you can watch online. We’re bringing that to them too, so these kids have that ability to share it with their friends and explain what they’re involved in.”
