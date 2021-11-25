A public hearing has been scheduled for a Middletown ordinance on limiting formula or chain restaurants in the town.
The hearing is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Dec. 2.
The proposal by Burgess John Miller would ban restaurants that share a name, logo, standardized menu, interior décor or exterior architecture with restaurants in other locations.
It would exempt restaurants with fewer than 10 locations in the mid-Atlantic region that are locally owned and operated but not franchised, or formula restaurants without drive-throughs that are part of a food court or in the same building as other restaurants.
Formula restaurants in gas stations would also be limited to 26,136 square feet in total square footage of their site.
Existing businesses such as the town’s Dunkin’ Donuts and Subway restaurants would be allowed to stay under the proposal.
In recent years, the town has added the Cross Stone Commons — which includes a CVS store, the Dunkin’, two other restaurants and several other stores — and approved another shopping center along U.S. 40 Alternate that will include office space, a storage facility and several retail or restaurant sites.
The ordinance would be subject to review by the town’s Planning Commission, which will hold its own public hearing on the issue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.