Historical tax credit available in city of Frederick
Owners of historic properties in the city of Frederick may apply for a tax credit for part of the cost of exterior work done in 2021.
Property owners can apply for a credit worth 25 percent of the properly-documented expenditures for exterior work done in 2021 that contributes to the restoration or preservation of a structure that has been designated by the city as a Historic Preservation Overlay zone, according to a city news release.
Eligible properties include one in the Frederick Town Historic District, as well as any individually designated sites.
Projects must have prior approval Historic Preservation Commission and a permit, unless the project is only for eligible work on the minor rehabilitation list.
Applications and details are available in the Planning Department or online at cityoffrederickmd.gov/preservation. More information is available at 301-600-1499.
Applications for the tax credit will be accepted until April 1.
— Ryan Marshall
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.