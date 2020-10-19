Gov. Larry Hogan announced a $10 million relief program on Monday aimed at helping farmers across the state.
The Maryland Farmer COVID-19 Relief Program will provide help for contract poultry growers, who are not eligible to receive funding from the federal Coronavirus Food Assistance Program, or CFAP, a $19 billion relief program announced in April to provide direct support to farmers and ranchers.
“Far too often our farmers don’t get the respect or the appreciation they deserve, but I want our entire agriculture community to know that your commitment to our state and to our agriculture industry does not go unnoticed,” Hogan said in a news release from his office.
Under the program, the Maryland Department of Agriculture will issue direct payments of $1,000 per poultry house, up to five houses per farm, according to the release. Farmers whose flocks were depopulated during the pandemic could be eligible for an additional $1,500 per house.
The program will also offer “bonus payments” to Maryland farmer operations that got funding from the first round of CFAP payments.
During that round, Maryland distributed nearly $24 million and has distributed more than $16 million during the second round, according to the release. The initiative will offer a 15 percent bonus.
To get more information about the program or to apply, go to mda.maryland.gov/pages/farmer-relief.aspx.
