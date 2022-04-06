Hood College will be offering an “expanded and enhanced curriculum” to the Frederick County Chamber of Commerce’s leadership program, a news release from the college said.
Leadership Frederick County’s 2021-22 program will feature “embedded leadership masterclasses” that will utilize the college’s doctoral program. It is the first time in the program’s history that graduate-level instruction will be included, according to the release.
The Frederick County Chamber of Commerce has been running the Leadership Frederick County Program for 33 years, training “emerging and existing leaders” in the county. More than 1,500 participants have graduated from the program in those years, the release said.
Hood’s doctoral program will make a great addition to the leadership training program, Laurie Ward, vice president of marketing and communication at Hood and a 2019 graduate of the Leadership Frederick County Program herself, said in the release.
“As both an LFC alum and a Hood College employee, I am excited about the new partnership between the Chamber and the College’s doctoral program,” Ward said in the release. “Launched in 2016 as the only doctoral program in Frederick County, it prepares leaders and transforms communities. What better way to fulfill that mission than by partnering with Frederick County’s leaders.”
Applications for the 2021-22 cohort are open now, the release said. Those interested in applying can find more information at LeadershipFrederickCounty.com.
— Patrick Kernan on Twitter: @PatKernan
