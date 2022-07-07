A nonprofit that has rescued hundreds of horses is in dire need of community support after losing a funding source that paid for hay.
Rocky’s Horse Rescue and Rehabilitation, near Thurmont, spends roughly $6,000 to $7,000 a year on hay for an average of 40 horses, according to co-founder Sharon Burrier. The rescue saves horses and other equines from slaughter and tends to their health. Some are adopted after recovery, while others live out their days in the rescue’s sanctuary.
Hay is a major part of the horses’ diet, especially in the winter, according to Burrier. They go through about 180 rolls of hay annually.
For six years, the rescue depended on grant funding from a foundation in Pennsylvania to cover the bulk of hay costs, Burrier said.
In May, Burrier learned the foundation restructured the grant to benefit human services instead. Rocky’s no longer meets the criteria.
“It doesn’t apply to us,” Burrier said.
With this change, Burrier is staring down a $6,000 hay bill.
“I haven’t found a solution yet,” she said Wednesday.
Burrier and her husband, Danny, started the rescue 10 years ago and received the nonprofit status about two years later. Last month, they celebrated their 100th adoption with an 18-year-old mare named Mattie.
Over the years, Rocky’s has rescued 200 horses, according to Burrier. They have about 42 in the herd now.
“It’s one of those things, it’s almost like a calling. I don’t think it’s always intentionally set out to be. It finds you,” Burrier said.
Though the rescue brings her joy, it also comes with difficulties. Last year, their trusty Ford F-350, used to haul horses and equipment, reached its limit and had to be replaced.
Donations are down about 75% since the COVID-19 pandemic began, according to Burrier. Their organization is run by about 10 volunteers.
“You name it, we need it,” Burrier said.
She fears what will happen to the rescue if it cannot pay for hay this year and in the future.
“Over time, it would shut us down,” Burrier said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.