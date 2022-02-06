Whether you're searching for a hostess gift or something for a new homeowner, look no further than these practical and stylish ideas.
- - -
Monika Lubkowska-Jonas: Bubble rocking tumblers
$60 | We love the bubble-inspired iridescent finish and rounded bottoms on this set of four 12-ounce lead-free crystal drinking glasses. The hand-painted tumblers are hand-wash only.
- - -
MWW Handcrafted Design: Modern birdhouse
$65-$70 | This sleek, minimalist birdhouse, available in eight fun colors, is made with vintage barn wood and comes with a leather strap for hanging. It is handmade in Pinckney, Mich.
- - -
Open Sea Design Co.: Garden plant care journal
$24 | What indoor gardener wouldn't want a place to track their houseplants' growth and health, along with their responses to water and light? Pair this journal with a potted succulent or pothos.
- - -
Roopip: Coiled cotton bowl
$40 | These simple but elegant 8- by 3-inch bowls are handwoven in South Africa using locally sourced cotton. They are a perfect catchall for keys, change, jewelry, hand towels and more.
- - -
Tal & Bert: Blue calcite mod planter
$75-$150 | These concrete planters come in three sizes (3-inch, 4-inch and 5-inch) and feature a geode crack embedded with raw natural minerals.Texture and shading varies.
- - -
Anthropologie: Modern tea and toast mug set
$32 | There's nothing cozier than a cuppa in the midst of winter. Pair this set with a favorite tea and some jam or preserves for a comforting holiday or hostess gift.
- - -
John Derian: Six-inch wine coasters
$60 | These coasters, handmade from collaged paper under blown glass, are available with botanical prints, butterflies and other images. They are made to order, so allow 2-4 weeks for production.
- - -
Letterfolk: Tile mat
$75-$100 | We love the personal touch of these vinyl mats that resemble hexagonal tile, come in a variety of bright colors and feature removable caps that you can use to create your own designs.
- - -
FLÎKR Fire: Personal concrete fireplace
$99 | Bring on the s'mores, without the hassle of building a big fire. This 5-by-4-inch mini firepit, fueled by rubbing alcohol, can be used outdoors or indoors (in a well-ventilated space).
- - -
Harlem Candle Co.: Gold wick trimmer
$20 | Experts say that keeping wicks trimmed can help candles last longer. Pair these brass trimmers with a candle for a perfect housewarming, hostess or holiday combo.
- - -
Moglea: Sunrise clock
$104 | Each of these beautiful wood clocks from the Iowa-based design studio is hand-painted, which means your gift is guaranteed to be one of a kind.
- - -
Karen Jai Home: Jeju floor pads
$68 | Floor pillows just got a major upgrade: These handmade water hyacinth pads, 16 inches in diameter, are stylish and functional at once.
