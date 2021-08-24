Shortly after Dr. Theresa Alban became chief operating officer for the Howard County School System, she received one of the worst pieces of advice she’s ever gotten from the deputy superintendent — the same woman who had pushed her to apply for the job in the first place.
The team she would be leading had been expecting a man to get the job, Alban remembers her “incredibly wonderful mentor” telling her. So, she should wear a pantsuit when she introduced herself to them.
“Oh no,” Alban remembers thinking. “No way I was going to do that.”
If her team was going to respect her as a leader, it needed to be because of who she was — not because she was male or female, Alban said. So, she wore a dress when she made her introductory comments to them. And she did so on purpose.
Thirteen years later, Alban — now responsible for the education and well-being of some 44,000 students as superintendent of Frederick County Public Schools — told this story Tuesday evening on a panel of three other female leaders in the community for S.H.E. Week, an annual celebration of women in business developed by the Frederick County Chamber of Commerce.
In sharing this moment with the dozens of women watching the panel in-person at New Spire Arts and those tuning in online, Alban wanted to convey the importance of letting people get to know you, so they can respect and trust you. When you’re a leader, she said, the success of your organization relies on the strength and quality of the team you build around yourself.
“You can do that in a dress or a pantsuit,” she said. “It’s totally up to you.”
Tuesday night’s panel — entitled, “Becoming Your Own Hero / Stories From Strong Women” — also featured Vicki Johnston, president and CEO of Nymeo Federal Credit Union, Timika Thrasher, founder and owner of Thasher’s Cleaning Service and Dr. Jaqueline Douge, founder of What is Black, LLC, a parenting podcast that tackles issues crucial to raising healthy and thriving Black children and teens.
Throughout the evening, the women described pivotal moments in their careers and shared the stories behind tough decisions they had to make along the way. To kick the panel off, Meaghan Delawter — founder of the Frederick law firm, d | law, and the event’s moderator — said the night’s goal would be to reveal failures the women had experienced and to demonstrate and describe strength in a transparent setting so everyone participating could become “strongHER.”
“When you face these challenges, you become your own hero,” Delawter said. “Those challenges shape you, they reveal your strengths and they teach you how to push forward and thrive.”
When asked to share a time her career choice had been questioned by a mentor, Douge brought audience members back to her second year of residency, shortly after she had given birth to her first son.
She had already been second-guessing whether she would be able to be a good mom while following her ambition to be a doctor when her mentor expressed doubt that she would finish the program. It was a wake-up call for her, Douge remembered, and she got very angry. But it also gave her the chance to reflect on where she was in life and decide what she wanted.
Ultimately, with the support of her family, friends and husband, she decided to continue the program. She later earned her medical degree from Rutgers University — after earning her pharmacy degree from the same university and a public health master’s degree from Johns Hopkins University.
“I think a lot of people have had experiences where someone tells you you can’t do it,” she said. “And you either kind of fold in yourself and dim yourself and just stop yourself and do a 360, or you can take that as an opportunity to really ground yourself, be still and say to yourself, ‘OK, what is the world telling me? What is life telling me? What is the universe telling me? What is my soul telling me to do?’”
Thrasher told her own story of a time she had to lean on her talent and grit in the face of adversity.
Soon after getting married, having a baby and buying a new house, she lost her job at a mortgage company. That wasn’t part of the plan, she said, but it’s how she and her husband wound up creating their commercial cleaning business.
“What have you learned about yourself through your journey?” Delawter later asked her.
“I’m a rockstar,” Thrasher responded, beaming as the audience whooped and applauded.
For Johnston, stepping down as CEO at a credit union about two decades ago to take a part-time job and raise her daughter, only to later become CEO of Nymeo taught her how determined and driven she truly is.
And Alban? She knows she’s a survivor.
“I have had the privilege for 40 years of living my passion for education, because I believe education makes the difference for every child and for our society,” she said. “And so at the end of the night, when I have lived my values and I’ve made a decision that I know is right for students, I’ll take that criticism.
“And, you know, in the immortal words of Gloria Gaynor, I will survive.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.