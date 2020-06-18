For almost three months, downtown Frederick has felt a little like the set of a post-apocalyptic movie. It’s sometimes eerie on my evening walks, especially on the weekends, finding Market Street’s usually lively sidewalks suddenly reminiscent of films like The Omega Man or 28 Days Later. Some days, zombies on the Square Corner wouldn’t have seemed all that out of place.
This past weekend was different, though. After a public outreach campaign that garnered more than 1,500 responses, the city scrambled to rework traffic and parking patterns, secure the necessary barricades and design and implement a new permitting processes to allow cage tables to fill a portion of Market Street and take over street parking elsewhere, part of a campaign to support downtown’s restaurants and small businesses while accommodating social distancing.
Overall, the results have been well received — and in some way — downtown has never seemed more festive. But is it simply a reaction to sitting at home for so long? Is it, since we only close downtown’s streets for a handful of special occasions, the novelty? Or could it be the realization that, as someone put it on Twitter, “people pay thousands of dollars to fly halfway across the planet for something nearly every large city in the USA could have been doing for decades?”
From small towns to major cities such as Copenhagen, Munich and Barcelona, many European cities have embraced car-free zones in their city centers and the impact on retail has been overwhelmingly positive — even in this era of E-commerce. One study of pedestrian zones across Germany found that foot traffic has increased over the past five years and that pedestrian zones generate the highest retail rents per square foot in the entire country. In Spain, Madrid, closed its central business district to cars during the 2018 Christmas season which resulted to a 9.5 percent increase in retail sales on the city’s main shopping street, the Gran Via, as well as a 3.3 percent increase in spending across the entire city (and, by removing automobiles, CO2 emissions dropped by almost 15 percent).
Pedestrian-only zones aren’t exclusive to Europe, though. Boulder, Colorado, Madison, Wisconsin and Charlottesville Virginia are a few of the better-known examples in the United States, but they’re not confined to college towns. Portions of Loudoun Street in Winchester, Virginia have been closed to vehicles for decades, one of many downtowns that turned to “pedestrian malls” in an attempt to lure shoppers back from the suburbs.
The notion of closing portions of Market Street has come up from time to time here in Frederick, too, but was never implemented. Pushback from downtown restaurants and retailers was one reason. The fact that many of those 70’s era pedestrian malls — including Winchester’s — struggled for years was another (some, such as the ones in Salisbury and Cumberland, still do). There’s also the simple fact that changing the status quo scares people, but the current situation presents the opportunity to take these pedestrian improvements for a temporary “test drive” and decide whether we want to make some of them permanent.
