Scientific minds convened at the Frederick National Laboratory for Cancer Research on Wednesday to build economic partnerships that will hopefully lead to biotechnology development.
For six years, the Frederick national lab and National Cancer Institute have presented the Technology Showcase. Through the event, scientists highlight cancer-related technologies available for licensing and collaboration, said Mary Ellen Hackett, a spokesperson for the Frederick national lab. Entrepreneurs are invited to help further research.
"Our overall charge, really, is to improve public health," Dr. Douglas Lowy, acting director of NCI, said in a virtual presentation to a crowd gathered at the Frederick national lab Wednesday afternoon.
The event was held virtually the past two years, but was offered in a hybrid platform for 2022.
While inventions are strongly encouraged by NCI and the Frederick national lab, Lowy said most inventors do not create the commercial products themselves.
"Therefore, we need to attract investment from a company that can help them develop the product," Lowy said.
The Technology Showcase provides a pathway to that partnership.
Panel sessions explored ways to access resources at the Frederick national lab and discussed government and venture funding. Participants also heard from Sue Scott, a patient who recovered from cancer after participating in a NCI clinical trial.
NCI Technology Transfer Fellow Sarwat Naz was among a number of people pitching cancer research Wednesday. She hoped to find stakeholders to support licensing a drug, already on the market, to be repurposed for breast cancer treatment.
"This is potentially a very unexpected discovery," Naz said.
Gesturing to a scientific poster full of numbers, charts and graphs, she explained how inventors learned the drug Acetalax, a laxative, could be used to combat triple-negative breast cancer.
In oversimplified terms, tumors taken from people and put in mice treated with Acetalax disappeared within about 20 days, researchers found.
Naz excitedly described the potential behind this finding, noting that Acetalax is already approved by the Food and Drug Administration. The inventors have a patent filed for the technology, but need additional FDA approval to repurpose the drug for cancer treatment, she said.
The next step is to find stakeholders to support licensing and manufacturing so researchers can begin the second phase of clinical trials, according to Naz.
Making people familiar with available research, according to Vladimir Popov, is one of the main goals of the Technology Showcase. Popov is director of the partnership development office at the Frederick national lab.
He wants to spread the word about what the lab has to offer with its 2,400 employees dedicated to biomedical research. They'll partner with companies big and small to get their ideas on the market and out to patients, he said.
"We do basic research," Popov said. "But we do want to pass on these things to companies that are interested in taking this to the next level. ... So, someone has to take this from the concept, or from the very basic proof of concept, out to basically to the market."
Mel Litter, chief operating officer at Frederick Innovative Technology Center Inc., chatted with Popov about fostering more collaboration between their organizations.
The center, known as FITCI, is a business incubator and accelerator. FITCI has about 72 clients, of which roughly 75% work in biotech, according to Litter.
She expressed hope in partnering with attendees at the Technology Showcase to support FITCI's clients.
"We want to tap into the expertises here," Litter said.
Follow Mary Grace Keller on Twitter: @MaryGraceKeller
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.