Scientific minds convened at the Frederick National Laboratory for Cancer Research on Wednesday to build economic partnerships that will hopefully lead to biotechnology development.

For six years, the Frederick national lab and National Cancer Institute have presented the Technology Showcase. Through the event, scientists highlight cancer-related technologies available for licensing and collaboration, said Mary Ellen Hackett, a spokesperson for the Frederick national lab. Entrepreneurs are invited to help further research.

