In the midst of a snowy winter, Isabella's Taverna and Tapas Bar on North Market Street has added a new feature to better utilize its outdoor seating area. Isabella's parklet -- zoned-off parking spots the city gave to each downtown restaurant that wanted one -- has recently been covered with a wooden deck, a first for the parklets along the city's main culinary strip.
The idea of the boardwalk-style deck came from a desire for a better outdoor seating experience for both customers and staff, the restaurant's general manager Brian Klitch said.
Instead of putting seating on the parklet, Klitch said the restaurant plans to put additional seating directly outside the restaurant and into the sidewalk. The boardwalk will then be used as a new sidewalk for foot traffic.
"We basically leveled it up to the sidewalks so that it's ADA accessible for people to walk around," Klitch said. "And then that would give us the entire sidewalk area directly in front of the restaurant for the patio."
In so doing, waitstaff will not have to cross the busy sidewalk to get to the parklet to serve customers, Klitch said.
The new layout is also easier to heat, Klitch said, and will also allow the restaurant to implement more outdoor seating.
"It gives us a better option for putting heaters around tables and a better layout for us, and better for the guests as well," he said.
Customers around town in recent weeks have been willing to eat outside, even in the briskest of winter days.
"Some people are comfortable to dine inside and some people aren't and probably aren't gonna be for a while," Klitch said. "So the outdoor dining is a high priority for us to stay afloat throughout this time."
