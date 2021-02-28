Despite the rain Sunday, there was joy to be found at the K.A.T Cafe in New Market as they hosted their belated Galentine’s Day celebration.
The event, a partnership between K.A.T, and two other women-owned local businesses, had to be rescheduled from Feb. 13 due to weather. The day complete with cupcakes from Sage Cakery, tarot readings from Sanctuary Lightwork and, of course, adoptable cats.
“My boss loves supporting women things and Galentine’s Day is one of those things, so she wanted to just have a chance for girls to come and have some cupcakes and to support local women-owned businesses,” said Melissa Lattin, a cat colleague at the K.A.T Cafe. “It’s kind of just a fun thing for girls to get out of the house, or anyone really, obviously it’s open to everyone, just to get more awareness for our kitties and to get more awareness for local businesses.”
K.A.T Cafe, owned by Diane Foland, provides a cage-free home for adoptable cats from the Frederick County Animal Control and Pet Adoption Center. Three cats— Longclaw, Chunky and Aruni— were in the cafe Sunday, enjoying attention from attendees.
The event offered three time slots that were available by ticket only and had a maximum of eight people per slot.
As for what people take away from the day, Lattin said they hope people come to the Cafe, love the environment and tell their friends about it.
“It’s definitely a unique experience that not everyone, or not every place, is able to have and not everyone is able to be around cats so this is a great way for them to come and see that,” she said. “And also it’s a great way to spread word about the local businesses.”
K.A.T has been open a little over a year and already has 156 adoptions. While only three cats were there Sunday, there are usually closer to 15. The cafe has had a high adoption rate, Foland wrote in an email.
Christena Chenoweth was at the K.A.T Cafe Sunday with her friend Paulina.
“My friend Paulina actually found the event on Facebook, I think, and she was like, ‘hey, do you want to go to this thing,’ because we both love cats,” she said.
It was Chenoweth’s first time at a cat cafe and she said it was also nice to get out and spend time with a friend.
“It’s nice to come out and do something different,” she said.
Jacqui Smith of Sanctuary Lightwork was providing tarot readings at Sunday’s Galentine’s Day event.
“Sanctuary Lightwork is intended to be for all beings,” Smith said. “I am a reiki master, which is a type of energy work … And I also read tarot. I quite often brainstorm with Diane, the owner of K.A.T Cafe, to just come up with fun, especially female-owned business events and Galentine’s Day being one of them.”
Smith said she’s loved the K.A.T Cafe since it opened.
“A place like this is just so lovely that animals that need homes can come and be somewhere that’s calm and peaceful and feels like a home until they’re ready to go to their forever homes,” she said. “And this being a women-owned business, of course I was attracted to it.”
She reached out to Foland and said they’ve been working together for about a year now.
“I just think it’s really important for women, especially local women-owned businesses, to support each other and I really love doing that, so I like to find any opportunity to do that,” Smith said. “During the pandemic it’s been isolated to working with K.A.T and then trying to find other female-owned businesses to bring in.”
Smith said she hopes the event helps the adoptable cats find their forever homes but said it’s also a lovely opportunity to get out of the house and read tarot for people, which she really enjoys.
“But the main thing really is to bring awareness to the kitties and to get them forever homes,” she said.
