Kite in Urbana
Kite said Tuesday that it will build a new warehouse to expand its Urbana facility.

 Staff photo by Katina Zentz

An expansion to Kite's Urbana cell therapy facility is expected to add 100 new jobs, the Gilead-owned biopharmaceutical company announced Tuesday morning.

The addition is a 70,000-square-foot warehouse that will provide storage space for raw materials used in the company's existing facility, according to a company press release. Construction on the warehouse, which will be adjacent to the existing facility, will begin later this year.

