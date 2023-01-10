An expansion to Kite's Urbana cell therapy facility is expected to add 100 new jobs, the Gilead-owned biopharmaceutical company announced Tuesday morning.
The addition is a 70,000-square-foot warehouse that will provide storage space for raw materials used in the company's existing facility, according to a company press release. Construction on the warehouse, which will be adjacent to the existing facility, will begin later this year.
Kite's Urbana facility produces chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies, also called "CAR T-cell therapy," a form of cancer treatment that trains a patient's immune cells to find and kill off cancer cells.
The new warehouse will centralize the materials required for this manufacturing process and streamline operations, Chris McDonald, Kite's global head of technical operations, said in the press release.
"Additionally, by locating these global operations in Maryland, we can serve both our European and California manufacturing operations in the same day," McDonald said.
Kite has the largest dedicated in-house cell therapy manufacturing network in the world, according to the press release, and has manufacturing facilities in California and the Netherlands.
Gov. Larry Hogan and Frederick County Executive Jessica Fitzwater applauded Kite's announcement in separate press releases Tuesday morning, describing the expansion as a boost to the county and state economies.
Kite's workforce at its Urbana campus will expand from 400 to 500 by 2026, according to the company's press release.
The company purchased the 20 acres that the Galena campus occupies on Bennett Creek Boulevard for $7.5 million and opened its main facility last year, the News-Post previously reported.
The Maryland Department of Commerce approved a $1.5 million conditional loan to assist with project costs, according to a press release from Hogan's office.
The loan comes from the department's Advantage Maryland program, which finances projects that are part of a certain industry and offers significant economic development benefits for the surrounding community.
Kite is also eligible for a 10-year county tax credit, according to the press release, and additional state tax credits.
