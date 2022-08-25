Dept of Labor logo

The U.S. Department of Labor has alleged that a federal contractor hired to complete renovations at the Frederick National Laboratory for Cancer Research at Fort Detrick failed to pay workers properly.

The department obtained a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction to prohibit JAG Contractors and its owners from "retaliating against former and current employees who cooperate with an investigation by the department’s Wage and Hour Division," according to a U.S. Department of Labor news release issued Tuesday.

