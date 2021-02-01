At least two municipalities within Frederick County appear to be opting to follow Gov. Larry Hogan's less-restrictive COVID-19 regulations versus those being suggested by County Executive Jan Gardner.
Leaders in both New Market and Brunswick on Monday expressed plans to move forward with allowing bars and restaurants to open past 10 p.m. -- the current eatery curfew Gardner is backing -- while the city of Frederick intends to follow Gardner's direction.
The issue sparked over the weekend when The Derby Restaurant & Bar in New Market announced via social media that the restaurant plans to stay open past 10 p.m. this week.
Dan Caiola, co-owner of The Derby, said he had decided last Thursday that his restaurant was going to start closing at midnight, no matter what Gardner had to say Friday.
So when Gardner (D) announced that she would be holding off on Gov. Larry Hogan's (R) order to allow bars to remain open past 10 p.m. for at least two weeks, Caiola wasn't phased.
The county executive and local municipalities have the ability to issue orders more restrictive than the governor's order -- but not less restrictive -- as has been the case since the beginning of the pandemic.
"I had been in contact with our mayor, the liquor board, attorneys and whatnot, and basically we had agreed and came up with the plan that no matter what [Gardner] said, we had already decided that we were going to stay open before she even announced it, once the governor made his decision," Caiola said.
New Market Mayor Winslow Burhans and the restaurant's attorneys are supporting Caiola, he said. Burhans said he was not aware of Gardner's decision until late Friday night, and he felt there was no reason for The Derby to close at 10 p.m. rather than midnight.
"I think the risk of a COVID outbreak out of the Derby is therefore pretty low and that I respected that the county executive made her decision to be more restrictive, but she has to consider the unintended consequences of not following the governor's order, given the county is a much larger geographical area in the town," he said.
The restaurant's posts have gotten a fair amount of traction, with hundreds of shares and comments both in support and against the restaurant.
"It's definitely not what I was looking for," Caiola said. "We're not looking to be the problem child or the rebel in the classroom that's just kind of breaking the rules ... but at the same time we are looking for fairness."
Caiola feels that as long as he's following guidelines regarding capacity and distancing, it shouldn't make a difference if the restaurant is open for two extra hours.
Proponents for the early closures say that as people stay later at bars and drink more, they might be less likely to follow guidelines. But Caiola said that enforcing the rules is his and his staff's job, and he has to do so throughout the day -- not just at night.
"I'm literally a bouncer now, in my bar that doesn't need a bouncer," he said. "I sit at the bar door, I count to 25, make sure that we're not over capacity. And I walk around telling people to put a mask on if they go to the bathroom."
Gardner said she has been meeting with local municipalities' mayors every Thursday morning after Hogan's Wednesday announcements. While she said the mayors did not always agree on whether the county should choose to go more restrictive than the governor, all usually agreed to move forward as one. The exception was Brunswick, which has adhered only to the governor's orders at points throughout the last 11 months.
"I thought it was important that the county moved together with the same kind of limitations county-wide to the extent that we could agree on that," Gardner said.
Just like the state and counties have to put out executive orders, municipalities such as New Market and Brunswick must issue an official statement in order to veer away from the county's orders, said Frederick County Attorney Byron Black.
Because Gardner learned of Gov. Hogan's executive order late Thursday, she said did not have time to meet with the mayors before announcing her more restrictive order Friday evening. Her decision to continue to close restaurants and bars at 10 p.m. was largely made due to the worsening COVID-19 statistics in Frederick County. January was the county's most deadly month of the pandemic thus far.
After making the decision to let The Derby stay open past 10 p.m., Burhans sent an email to the Frederick County Liquor Board stating that they would be following the governor's order, not the county executive's. He said he was not aware that he would have to write an executive order, but after being asked to by Black, he did so.
Burhans said The Derby is the only restaurant in New Market that the new order would apply to since all others close at or before 10 p.m. in pre-COVID times.
Brunswick Mayor Nathan Brown said his city will also follow the reopening plans Hogan outlined. But it was not clear Monday night if Brunswick has put an executive order in place.
In Brunswick, the order would likely only apply to two businesses: Potomac Street Grill and Smoketown Brewery.
The city of Frederick will still require its bars and restaurants to close at 10 p.m.
“The city will be following the county's order and continued guidance from the Frederick County Health Department,” city spokeswoman Ashley Waters said in an email Monday. “Mayor O'Connor has talked with [County Executive] Gardner and hopes that the metrics will support expanding restaurant hours soon. Until that time, the city encourages residents to support our restaurants, especially with carryout dining and curbside pickup.”
Gardner said she was disappointed in the inconsistency the county now faces. Tracking COVID-19 data, speaking with local health officials and communicating with the hospital are now daily parts of her routine. She said she uses this information -- which some mayors might not have -- to inform her decisions.
"My job and the job of all of us who are elected is first and foremost to protect public health and welfare, and that's what I try to do," she said.
Some still see it as a game of winners and losers, however, rather than a public health measure. Caiola said he doesn't understand why some industries have been more regulated than others. While he is willing to follow all guidance, he does see it as unfair. He described a flight he took two weeks ago where every seat was filled.
"I was sitting next to complete strangers arm-to-arm, literally touching complete strangers on each side of me," Caiola said. "Yet I have to keep six-foot social distance in a dining room ... yet I can fly on an airplane for three hours, literally touching a complete stranger."
Gardner said the increased regulations on restaurants are largely due to the fact that patrons, by nature, must remove their masks for the majority of their visits.
"I do know that these things seem unfair because business was never structured around a virus, but I do need people to follow the rules," Gardner said. "And the more people that decide not to follow the rules, the more that encourages other people to not follow the rules. And that is really frustrating to me… I really need people to do their part to fight this virus."
(8) comments
“... local municipalities have the ability to issue orders more restrictive than the governor's order -- but not less...”. So when are the appropriate authorities going to shut them down? This is the type of thing that causes a business to lose its liquor license.
They’re within the limits of the law. Just like my comments here.
Glad the Derby did it.
Like little children they must rebel. NO!!!! Especially against those nasty Democrats.
I will never eat at the Derby again. Clearly they do not care about the health of their patrons or the health of the community. Incredibly selfish.
I never eaten there, but I WILL now. Good for them.
FrederickFan, you obviously do not know what the He!! you are talking about. I was at the Derby today, and everything is socially distanced, everyone is wearing masks properly, and when patrons leave, the staff fully cleans the table and all paraphernalia. With the significant amount of money that the owners can earn in those two hours, they can expand what their staff is earning. They can pay for more of the cleaning supplies that they are required to use. They can make up for the lost revenue they have experienced due to an arbitrary governmental rule that has almost no effect on Covid.
When you go to Costco, Home Depot, or any other large or medium store, do you see people wiping down the items on the shelf after someone has touched them? Do you see everyone wearing masks properly? Do you see someone at the door counting who has entered and left?
Until you evenly apply the standards that you use, you may want to keep your trap shut. As a wise person once said, "it is better to be quiet and have people think that you are stupid than to open your mouth and prove them right.". You will not be missed at the Derby.
Pretty sure the derby will be just fine
