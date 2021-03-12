Leadership Frederick County, a program run by the Frederick County Chamber of Commerce since the 1980s, is partnering with Hood College for a fresh offering in the 2021-2022 session, and there will be a new face at the helm of this year’s installment.
Program leaders have announced Jennifer Gerlock as the new executive director.
Gerlock, the vice president of marketing and communication at the Frederick County Chamber of Commerce, completed a session of Leadership Frederick County herself in 2015 after colleagues for years had recommended it. She figured there was not much more to learn about Frederick County — since she was born and raised here — but was quickly proven wrong.
“Maybe I was a little too confident that I knew everything about Frederick County until I went to the program, and it just taught me how intertwined everything was,” she said. “I learned so much. It was humbling and fascinating.”
Leadership Frederick County meets monthly for nine months each year, highlighting different facets of the community such as agriculture, government and health and human services.
Last year’s program was a hybrid model between in-person and virtual classes due to the pandemic. Gerlock is looking forward to hopefully having more in-person sessions this year.
“We’re coming out of COVID, we’re coming out of a time of tension, and it’s a very special time with a lot of opportunities,” Gerlock said. “I think the people that end up enrolling in this program for this new cohort will really be people who are ready to make big changes.”
The new partnership with Hood College’s doctoral program will bring leadership master classes taught by Hood professors to the program. This marks the first time graduate-level leadership instruction has been incorporated into the curriculum.
“With this new partnership with Hood College, we have incredible potential to grow leaders in a way we hadn’t in the past,” Gerlock said. “It’s something we’ve intended to develop for a while, and to see it come this year, it’s just been incredible.”
“After decades of successful programming, we’re excited to bring forth a new and exciting collaboration with Hood College,” Chamber CEO and President Rick Weldon said in a prepared statement. “Our ultimate goal is to supplement the outstanding experiential learning with formal instruction in community leadership.”
Weldon had served as the executive director of LFC since 2014. He will still be involved with many facets of the program including the retreats and government day, according organization officials.
Gerlock encourages anyone looking to make a difference, learn about organizational leadership and is passionate about Frederick County to apply. She said she’s seen people come out of the program with new interests and desires to get involved in the community.
“I think it’s such an incredible thing to see somebody who’s gone through the program mature into someone who really wants to get involved in a big way and who has a passion for civic engagement,” she said. “That’s exciting to see people grow in that respect.”
