A Frederick County man who has been sending funds to a friend in Peru to help purchase food and supplies for the mountain communities around Cusco has been joined in his efforts not just by friends, family and neighbors but by strangers who read his story and wanted to help.
After reading a Frederick News-Post article about David Ward and Danny Terrazas Quispe, Pauline Saade, a woman from New Jersey, was one of the people who reached out to Ward.
“She said ‘I’m going to set up a GoFundMe for this. I feel strongly about this. I want to help out,’” Ward said. “She’s like a gift.”
Ward, who lives in Monrovia, met Terrazas Quispe two years ago on a trip to Peru where Terrazas Quispe was Ward’s guide. The two stayed in touch and Ward has been sending funds to Terrazas Quispe to help, at first, Terrazas Quispe’s family and then the surrounding community.
Saade goes to Peru every year and was quarantined there in March.
In Peru, there are 251,338 confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to Monday’s World Health Organization Situation Report. According to BBC News on June 16, economic activity in Peru fell about 40 percent in April.
During her time in Peru, Saade met Puma Fredy Quispe Singona, who leads tour groups, and stayed in touch with him and his family.
Like Terrazas Quispe, Puma is out of work because he is in the tourism business. Saade said there’s a lot of poverty in Peru but the government doesn’t provide much assistance.
“I really felt inspired to kind of do something about it,” she said, adding that she wanted to help and bring awareness to the topic.
In doing research, Saade came across the Frederick News-Post article about Ward and Terrazas Quispe and wanted to get in contact with them.
“They were very responsive,” she said. “They reached out to Puma.”
Terrazas Quispe was able to bring food to families in Chinchero and met Puma. Saade set up the GoFundMe page that has already gotten nearly $2,000 in donations from 35 donors.
“Everybody should do something if they can,” she said. “I felt really inspired by what David and Danny are doing and I wanted to offer some kind of assistance … We reached the goal within a week and then I raised the goal.”
Ward sent the link around and said donations have also been made directly to him and Terrazas Quispe. The best of which, he said, was his daughter-in-law’s sister who lives in Sweden.
“We went from Frederick, to New Jersey, to San Francisco, California, to Stockholm to Cusco,” Ward said.
Terrazas Quispe has made more trips to places like Chinchero, Lares and Apurimac. And money from the GoFundMe was used to restock supplies of food. Terrazas Quispe’s wife, Elisabeth, has also been helping with the project.
Saade said it felt amazing to see the GoFundMe goal be met because it meant more food for more people.
“People are answering the call,” she said. “I just felt really called in my heart to do something about it.”
Her hope, she said, is the same as Ward and Terrazas Quispe, showing people who need help that there are people who care and want to do something.
In emails, Terrazas Quispe includes details about each trip and sends photos.
“[E]ach trip is an unforgettable experience and this was no exception, lares is one of my favorite routes, people there are very wonderful and friendly,” he wrote in one email on June 13. “[T]hank you very much you all for making this support … and reach these far away places up the mountains. A Big van 4x4 was necessary to get there, for the ruggedness of the road and geography.”
Ward said Terrazas Quispe has been trying to help single mothers and the elderly who are the most vulnerable.
“He did that on his own. That’s just Danny,” Ward said. “He’s helping out a lot. The people are very thankful.”
Ward said he wiped out his rainy day fund for the project and that he can’t keep the project going on his own forever but Saade and the other people that have donated will help keep things going.
But the best thing is becoming closer with Terrazas Quispe.
“We’ve been emailing almost every day,” he said. “Hopefully, I’ll get down to Peru in 2022.”
Saade hopes to reach the new GoFundMe goal and said she wants to help more people who are hungry and support Terrazas Quispe. She aims to continue working to spread awareness and fundraise.
She also said that COVID-19 has revealed some cracks in the system.
While regulations are strict in Peru, Saade said the rural community wasn’t considered.
“I hope this inspires more people to help,” Saade said. “Just like David inspired me, I want to inspire other people to help ... because there’s something that we can do about this.”
