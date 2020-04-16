A red banner across the top of Deer Run Farm’s website reads “COVID-19 Disruption Sale — 30% OFF Hatching Eggs — Use Code: COVID19.”
It’s just one display of how farming is adjusting to COVID-19 in Frederick County.
Allison Rostad of Deer Run Farm in Emmitsburg, a beef cattle and poultry operation, said they’re dealing with loss of sales to restaurants as well as butchers that are booked far in advance and can’t take anymore cattle or chickens.
“Everybody's in a panic trying to make sure they’re going to have meat,” she said.
They are also unsure if the farmers markets at which they typically sell will be operational this season.
But they are continuing to sell products and Rostad said there’s been a big influx of people coming directly to the farm to pick up.
Katie Stevens, associate director of agriculture business development with the Frederick County Office of Economic Development, said farmers across the county are changing how and where they sell their products.
Products like milk, would normally go to restaurants or schools — places that aren't currently operating as normal.
“We’re still seeing an oversupply of milk,” she said of the country overall, adding that she doesn’t know of any milk dumping in the county similar to what has happened in other states.
Some meat processing facilities are closing down or limiting hours, which can negatively impact farmers, and commodity prices have dropped for grain, meat and dairy products, Stevens said.
Farmers who sell vegetables and eggs are also having to change where their products are going because they can't sell them into the wholesale market.
On the other hand, Stevens said farmers who sell directly to consumers can’t keep up with demand.
Consumers don’t have to worry, she said.
“There will be food in the grocery stores,” Stevens said. “Farmers are still working every day to produce a safe product for consumers.”
At Catoctin Mountain Orchard, the official opening date is May 1, but curbside pickup is already in place to help offset the loss of sales to schools.
“We had these really good school apples that were going to go to waste because the schools were closed,” said Katlyn Robertson, a fourth generation farmer and granddaughter of Robert Black who co-owns the orchard with his sister, Pat Black. “And we were like, ‘how are we going to be able to move these and still make some money?’ And that’s when we set up the curbside pick-up.”
The first week was just apples, but other products have been, and will be added, as time goes on. Robertson said they, like every other business, are learning as they go.
“We’re just trying our best to be there for the community as we were before,” she said.
At Deer Run Farm, Rostad said the COVID-19 sale is meant to make picking up at the farm more appealing because they can’t sell wholesale right now.
The ultimate goal is to keep the refrigerators from filling up and having to waste eggs.
Financially, Rostad said they’ve been OK, but she said that at some point people will have stocked up enough.
“And then we’re going to have problems,” she said.
But they’re trying to come up with creative ideas, such as potentially partnering with bakers who might need eggs to make their products and then selling those products on the Deer Run Farm website.
They’ve also never shipped their beef before but that changed when things started shutting down and Rostad said they sold out of everything in the freezers. Luckily, they were in line at the butchers.
“I have very limited stock I have listed online because I’m kind of afraid we’re going to be empty,” she said.
On the poultry side of operations, Rostad said they’ve seen an uptick in their chick business because people are starting to “go back to the source of their food.”
“They’re coming back to the farmer,” she said. “They can trust where it’s coming from … They want to be able to provide for themselves again.”
Another concern some farmers had was getting seasonal help on their operations. At Catoctin Mountain Orchard, Robert Black participates in the federal government's H-2A program, which allows foreign workers to secure a temporary visa for agricultural work. Black's employees travel from Mexico and there was some concern that border closings would prohibit them from coming.
“We do need seasonal, trained employees,” he said, adding that several employees have worked at the orchard for many years.
However, the employees were allowed to travel and for that Black said he was appreciative.
“We’re pruning, planting and we’re hopeful for a crop coming up,” Black said. “Support your local people. There’s a lot of us in the county.”
Robertson said the orchard is getting a lot of orders but one concern she has is that people are buying larger quantities of apples less often versus coming back every week for smaller quantities.
“We have so much more to offer than just apples,” she said, adding that the coming months will bring products like strawberries, sour cherries, sweet cherries and black raspberries.
The orchard would typically have a pick-your-own available but that doesn’t seem likely this year and Robertson said that increases the amount of work that needs to be done.
“We’re just trying to go day by day at this point,” she said. “We just really appreciate the community coming together and supporting us local farmers and not just us, but local restaurants, local businesses, and we're really trying to give them what they want.”
Perhaps the FFA students can help with planting and pruning crops to earn money and school credits?
