After years of planning and work, David Blackmon, 58, is opening an event space above Smoketown Brewing Station in Brunswick.
The space, dubbed Cannon’s Events, will have a grand opening on Sept. 10.
The event space is on the second floor of the former Brunswick fire station on West Potomac Street.
The name of the event space is inspired by the man with the original vision of the space, Blackmon said.
In 1948, Sonny Cannon approached Brunswick’s fire department and said he would build it a station, so long as he could have an event space on the second floor to host concerts, community events and more.
For a while, big names like Duke Ellington and Patsy Cline filled the hall with their music. Roller derby teams practiced in it, people played bingo and ate during banquets. But it hasn’t been used since 2010, the News-Post has reported.
Blackmon said he is excited to see it restored to its original glory.
“I thought it’d be best to honor [Cannon’s] name,” Blackmon said. “And he had the concept, so I want to carry his name through.”
Blackmon is planning to have concerts, weddings and other events in the space, much like the original event hall had. It has a capacity for 600 people, he said.
For the grand opening starting at 2 p.m. Sept. 10, he’s giving people an afternoon full of music.
A Patsy Cline tribute band, led by country singer Katie Deal, will perform in honor of Cline’s 90th birthday. Next will be Sean K. Preston — a blues and rock 'n' roll band with some other genre inspirations — and a jazz tribute for Duke Ellington by Sweet Something.
Blackmon is excited for the opening, especially considering how long it took him to make improvements he needed to open.
“It’s been a long journey. It’s a chapter I’m glad is finished,” Blackmon said.
When it comes to the city, Blackmon is hoping the event space will help Brunswick reclaim its “party spot” reputation from the 1980s.
He said he’s been in Brunswick for more than 20 years. He’s happy that the addition of the event space could act as a catalyst for the city and other businesses.
“It was one of the most active towns in Frederick County. ... It was the entertainment district for the area, and we’re trying to bring that Brunswick back,” Blackmon said.
Follow Clara Niel on Twitter: @clarasniel
