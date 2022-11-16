Long Shot's restaurant and bar in Frederick was one of 10 Maryland businesses approved for mobile sports betting licenses on Wednesday.

Owner Alyse Cohen was excited about Long Shot's approval and said the business would have more information on Friday about when mobile sports betting would be available. Long Shot's will offer its mobile sports betting through the Betfred app.

