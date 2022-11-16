Long Shot's restaurant and bar in Frederick was one of 10 Maryland businesses approved for mobile sports betting licenses on Wednesday.
Owner Alyse Cohen was excited about Long Shot's approval and said the business would have more information on Friday about when mobile sports betting would be available. Long Shot's will offer its mobile sports betting through the Betfred app.
The businesses received their approval from the Maryland Sports Wagering Application Review Commission, which met Wednesday morning to decide whether each would receive a license, be denied a license or be held for future consideration. The commission approved all 10 businesses.
A license from the commission does not allow Long Shot's to immediately begin taking wagers. The business will have to receive final approval from the Maryland State Lottery and Gaming Control Agency to launch mobile sports betting.
The final step for Long Shot's will be completing controlled demonstration of its mobile sports betting systems and procedures.
