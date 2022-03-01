A key gateway into downtown Frederick could look very different in the future, as the city begins considering a potential redevelopment of properties along East Street and the surrounding area.
The city is working with a consultant, Kittelson & Associates, to analyze the East Street corridor and look at options to redesign and redevelop one of its main thoroughfares.
The plans could vary widely, ranging from centering more dense development around the MARC train station at East and South streets and nearby areas, to finding ways to make it easier for pedestrians and bicyclists to cross the street along the corridor.
Staff from the city and from Kittelson presented principles of the plan at a virtual meeting Monday night.
The study is being funded through a $60,000 grant from the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments.
East Street dates back on city maps to 1745, and planners want to build on the unique identity of the corridor as an important economic area and gateway into the city, said Aditya Inamdar, of Kittelson & Associates.
Stretching from near Interstate 70 to an intersection with North Market Street near Gov. Thomas Johnson High School, the road is a key north-south path for drivers on the east side of the city.
The area around the MARC station near East South Street could be a prime spot for transit-oriented development, or denser, mixed-use development based around public transportation such as the trains and buses that come in and out of the MARC station.
“This corridor has great access and possibilities for development,” Inamdar said.
The southern part of the street has a mix of institutional, commercial and industrial uses, while north of Fourth Street, it becomes more residential with some light industrial uses, and becomes much more residential as you move north, he said.
One of the things the project will look to do is create more spots and opportunities to make it easier for bicyclists and pedestrians to cross the street in some of the more residential areas, Inamdar said.
Increasing access for pedestrians and types of transportation other than vehicles will be a key part of the study.
While about half of the corridor has sidewalks on both sides, there are large stretches with no sidewalks or only on one side, Inamdar said.
The study so far has divided the corridor into several areas: the former Frederick Brick Works site to the south near I-70; a section between South and Church streets; between Church and Fourth streets; between Fourth and 13th streets; and from 13th Street to North Market Street.
The Downtown South section, running from South to Church and including the transit center, the crossing of Carroll Creek Linear Park, the Frederick County Public Schools headquarters, and the U.S. Postal Service property, offers “a cluster of opportunity sites” for transit-oriented development, Inamdar said.
Ed Wormald, whose company owns a property along East Street near All Saints Street, said the corridor is a “perfect opportunity” for development that is a bit removed from Market Street and the downtown core.
Meanwhile, the area between Fourth and 13th streets presents different challenges, with buildings set back from the street with loading docks and parking lots, as well as industrial uses with truck traffic but also used by pedestrians and cyclists.
“This is a tricky area,” Inamdar said of the Fourth to 13th streets area.
The consultants will look to develop their recommendations in March and April and host a second meeting with city staff and the public to get feedback in April, then spend May revising their recommendations before presenting a final report to the mayor and aldermen in June.
(6) comments
No sense in letting all that land along the street go to waste. Go ahead and develop it, Frederick can always use more buildings, asphalt, concrete, traffic, etc. Right?
They better think of something to do with the homeless encampments off the roundabout toward Costco. Whatever is done there, it should include removal of the entirety of where they store the mulch and seasonal crap that's there now that welcomes you to Frederick coming from 70 now like you're entering a total industrial run down area. The idea that there's no room to make more lanes anywhere needs to be considered. That roundabout should go out and connect with something else that makes it faster than the plethora of red lights and bottlenecks you need to navigate now to get anywhere south to north.
It would be nice to walk on a sidewalk on East Street between 5th and 9th Streets.
The City needs to buy the Wormald parcel and keep that greenspace. Otherwise, it's going to radically change that section of Carroll Creek. It's a perfect parcel to extend the Creek, create a weekend outdoor space for farmers markets or a community garden.
Selling it to the city for this would be more than magnanimous since it is potentially very commercially viable so, not likely since last I heard, Wormald is a business. Stranger things have happened. Not recently.
I’m sure they will tear it up and make it as big of a mess as 85S is now. From merely busy to dangerous and unusable.
Welcome to the discussion.
