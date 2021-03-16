Galaxy Control Systems of Walkersville felt the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic long before it reached America.
By December 2019, months before America’s lockdowns and closures of 2020, the company’s supply chains were disrupted. Components needed to make their key card readers — used at offices where employees scan their badges to enter — were nowhere to be found.
Galaxy doesn’t source from China, said president Rick Caruthers, but it does source from other Asian countries such as Malaysia and Korea.
“Where we normally would have four- to six-week lead times for components, [we now had] no lead times given, factories [were] being shut down, and really nothing moving out of the area,” Caruthers said.
Galaxy is just one of many manufacturing companies in Frederick County — and around the world — that has run into trouble during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Strained supply chains, disappearing sales markets and limited employment opportunities have forced companies to adjust, often at the expense of their profits. While supply chains are not quite as strained as they were at the very beginning of the pandemic, companies are still feeling the effects.
Galaxy operates on a lean manufacturing philosophy, meaning they only buy what is needed rather than keeping a large inventory of supplies on hand. This helps keep costs down for a company like Galaxy that is constantly pivoting and developing new technologies, meaning certain parts can become useless in a relatively short time.
“That works out well when you can get supplies,” Caruthers said. “When you can’t get supplies, it really hampers your ability to produce.”
CANAM Steel, which has a location in Point of Rocks, has also had disruptions to its supply chain due to a drop-off in production at the beginning of the pandemic followed by a huge ramp-up in production to meet increased demand a few months later.
“So we’re trying to get it, and at the same time the price is going up, and it’s not a bad thing,” Adam Zakeski, regional general manager for the Mid-Atlantic, said in reference to the increased demand. “But it’s a challenge because of the economic environment.”
For companies such as Keymar-based Sungate Unlimited, which welds and fabricates structural steel for construction projects, the heightened demand has led to longer wait times for materials.
“The project that I’m working on right now, which is a Baltimore city Public School ... they’re behind schedule because of not being able to get their products in,” said owner Tara Ross. “And it has affected me some.”
The other impact is that the prices have increased drastically — by about 30 percent. But Ross can’t change the prices of her projects because the contracts have already been signed.
“I’m losing money, let’s put it that way,” she said. “That’s a loss.”
Caruthers, too, said the costs for parts have skyrocketed. For example, the company purchases processors from a supplier for about $4 each. But the supplier shut down at the beginning of the pandemic, so Galaxy had to look elsewhere.
“But it was a processor that was exclusive to them, and there wasn’t a lot of inventory out in the marketplace,” he said. “So when we were told that, like every other manufacturer that was informed of this change, we were on a mad scramble globally to try to find components.”
Galaxy was able to find the component through another supplier until its original supplier came back online. But in the interim, the price of the processor rose from $4 each to about $40.
Caruthers said his team has had to completely change its ordering processes to account for low inventory. It has redesigned some of its products and is now searching for domestic suppliers.
But he has held off on raising Galaxy’s prices.
“We also know the people that sell our product and then install our product, they’re suffering through the pandemic as well,” he said. “Now is not the time for me to try to change pricing and to try to increase margins ... when the market itself is weak.”
Fortunately, the companies have been able to adapt to COVID in other aspects of production. CANAM has added another production line since the pandemic began. Galaxy has implemented a hybrid work-from-home system for all of its nonmanufacturing employees and shifted trade shows and sales meetings online.
“Thankfully we’ve been around doing this long enough to where we were able to weather it,” Caruthers said. “I know a lot of companies didn’t.”
