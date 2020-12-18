Maryland added 24,100 jobs in November, bringing the state’s unemployment rate to 6.8 percent, according to numbers released Friday by the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics.
The unemployment rate is the lowest since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a release from Gov. Larry Hogan’s office.
The state has regained a total of 245,700 jobs during the pandemic recovery, according to the bureau’s figures. It has gained 254,800 in the private sector, 68 percent of private sector jobs lost during the pandemic.
The Professional and Business Services sector added the most jobs, with 7,200, while Trade, Transportation, and Utilities added 6,700 jobs. The Education and Health Services sector added 4,800 jobs.
The BLS report also revised October’s preliminary jobs numbers for the state, from a gain of 10,200 jobs to 25,500 jobs.
“Our economy and our workforce continue to prove their resilience in the face of unprecedented challenges,” Hogan (R) said in a prepared statement.
Maryland’s unemployment rate is just a touch higher than the November national figure of 6.7 percent. U.S. employers added 245,000 jobs last month, according to the Department of Labor.
