The Maryland Agricultural Education Foundation is accepting applications for its Kids in the Garden grant program through the end of February.
MAEF is a nonprofit that aims to increase agricultural literacy and education.
The Kids in the Garden grant program is available to schools and community organizations that serves students in pre-K through 12th grade and want to provide hands-on agricultural experiences, according to MAEF.
Grant awards can be up to $500 and applications are due Feb. 28.
“MAEF leadership realizes that huddling students around a single garden plot at a school or community center will not be a safe or compliant option for learning this spring,” Joe Dymek, MAEF chairman of the board, said in a prepared statement. “...This year we are supporting the production and distribution of individual garden kits, which may be used at home or at school."
Award winners will be announced by March 15.
"We hope that the flexibility of this grant offers teachers and community groups the chance to let kids get their hands dirty with an engaging and memorable hands-on activity that can be used across the curriculum," Dymek said.
For application information, visit maefonline.com/home/teacher-center/grantsandawards/.
