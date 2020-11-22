It was Christmas at the Frederick Fairgrounds Sunday as the 37th annual Maryland Christmas Show entered its third day of festivities.
The arts and crafts show looked a little different this year as vendors and shoppers alike wore masks, hand sanitizer stations were located throughout the buildings and signs helped direct flow of traffic.
But holiday music played overhead and the smell of different foods wafted through the air as shoppers went from building to building looking at the goods offered by vendors, including a variety of Christmas decorations, clothing, jewelry and home furnishings.
Joe Stebbing of Thurmont was selling chainsaw wood sculptures, something he’s been doing at the show for about eight years.
“It’s usually a good show each year and I enjoy coming back here,” he said. “Over the years, I’ve developed a series of collectors, so they like to come back each year and kind of add pieces to their collection that they have and then it’s just a good event.”
Stebbing attended the show Friday, Saturday and Sunday and said it was growing each day as more and more people heard about the event.
“It’s good Americans trying to put on an event, trying to make things happen when there’s people that don’t want these things to happen, so that’s good,” he said, saying it was nice to see and talk to people, despite the despite the pandemic restrictions. Stebbing will also be at the show next weekend.
Greg and Sheran Shipley of the White Raven in Jefferson Hills, PA, were also selling items at the show Sunday and will be back next weekend.
Sheran Shipley said this is their fourth year at the show and that they keep coming back for the great crowd and great sales.
“It’s been great,” she said. “Nice crowd [and] everyone’s complied” the governmental restrictions related to the pandemic.
Shipley said she enjoys the customers, especially those that keep coming back to buy their products.
“And all the vendors here are friendly,” she added. “Very nice show.”
Barbara Keplinger of Hedgesville, WV, attended the show with her daughter, granddaughter and close family friend.
“We normally go to the big [show] in Hagerstown,” she said. “But they’re not having it this year. This is the first time we’ve been here.”
They weren’t looking for anything in particular but were able to walk away with some purchases, including baked goods, Christmas decorations, doll clothes and gifts.
“We’ve enjoyed the day,” Keplinger said. “It’s been nice to be out. The weather’s decent and it’s been really nice. It’s set up real well.”
