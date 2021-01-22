As planting season approaches, the Maryland Department of Agriculture is encouraging farmers to use poultry litter as fertilizer.
“Poultry litter is packed with nutrients and makes an excellent alternative to commercial fertilizer,” Secretary of Agriculture Joe Bartenfelder said in a prepared statement. “I encourage anyone growing grains, hay or organic crops to contact the department’s Manure Transport Program and learn more about how you can benefit from switching to poultry litter.”
The Manure Transport Program is offering grants that “provide cost-share assistance for qualified farmers interested in using poultry litter for crop production and soil health,” according to the MDA.
These grants currently offer up to $22.50 per ton for those who qualify and want to get and apply poultry litter.
The natural fertilizer isn’t just good for the soil and the crops, it also plays a role in reducing nutrient runoff from fields that have high levels of phosphorus.
The transport program allows farms with high levels of phosphorus to send their poultry litter to farms in other areas of Maryland where it can be applied to fields safely, MDA officials say.
For more information on the Manure Transport Program, go to mda.maryland.gov/resource_conservation/Pages/manure_transport.aspx or call the Manure Hotline at 410-841-5864.
City approves new
traffic engineer position
Frederick will have a new traffic engineer to help handle an increase in development and other issues, replacing a position in the city’s surveying department.
The city’s aldermen voted 5-0 Thursday night to replace a lead survey tech position in the city’s fiscal 2021 position schedule with a traffic engineer position, a move recommended by city staff to help handle an increase in development and improvement applications.
In a December workshop, Scott Helgeson, manager of the city’s engineering department, told the aldermen that the city’s two-person traffic division was having a hard time keeping up with increasing demands on their time.
Alderman Kelly Russell said Thursday that while she believes another traffic engineer position is long overdue, she’s concerned that they’re undervaluing the work of the survey department.
The new traffic engineer position’s responsibilities will include collecting data, performing traffic studies and engineering analysis, designing minor transportation, intersection and signal upgrades, managing the planning and execution of transportation-related capital projects, and researching and updating engineering standards.
