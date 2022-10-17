Frederick’s Flying Dog Brewery and the University of Maryland’s College of Agriculture & Natural Resources have worked with two Maryland farmers to put even more homegrown ingredients into the brewery’s annual Field Notes Pale Ale.

Since its launch six years ago, Flying Dog has brewed Field Notes as part of its long-running agriculture project with UMD AGNR, and in 2022, farmers from Carroll County and Harford County contributed wheat and barley to now pack this beer with natural cereal grains from Maryland.

