It’s been a busy year for the Maryland Food Bank as the organization worked to provide food for Marylanders in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.
MFB, a nonprofit hunger-relief organization, works with the Frederick Rescue Mission as a redistribution center in Frederick County.
A year after the COVID-19 pandemic was declared, MFB officials noted that the last 12 months have been the longest stretch of emergency assistance in the food bank's 40-year history.
“It’s been an unbelievable year, filled with challenges and demands that linger today as we continue to see increasingly high levels of need for food assistance,” Carmen Del Guercio, MFB president and CEO, said in a prepared statement. “The Maryland Food Bank has been pulled in so many different directions, but through it all, we’ve remained steadfast in our ability to distribute food at levels we’ve never before experienced as an organization.”
From March 1, 2020, to Feb. 28, 2021, MFB saw a 383 percent increase in the amount of money spent on food, distributed 598,374 grab-and-go meals and 374,075 back-up boxes, and hosted 3,200 pantry-on-the-go events. The food distributed was enough to provide almost 51 million meals.
MFB worked with food pantries, soup kitchens, and community and faith-based organizations across the state to make sure that both food and non-food items (like PPE and toiletries) were available to help those in areas hit hard by the pandemic, according to organization officials.
About 80 percent of MFB’s partners have been able to stay operational over the last year. Where that wasn't possible, more than 200 temporary partnerships were created to "help fill the gaps," officials said.
More information can be found at mdfoodbank.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.