The Maryland Soybean Board has invested more than $190,000 in a variety of projects for the fiscal year that began in October.
The projects “promote soybeans and their many by-products,” according to the Soybean Board, and they target consumer education, emerging markets, farmer engagement and animal agriculture.
“The overall goal is to maximize the profitability of Maryland soybean farmers,” Evan Staley, chair of the board’s Promotion and Communication Committee, said in a prepared statement. “The board received proposals in excess of the amount of funding available. They chose to prioritize projects that best aligned with their strategic plan.”
Some of the projects include sponsoring 4-H youth livestock shows in the area of animal agriculture; the Find My Driving road safety campaign; the Maryland Farm and Harvest series on Maryland Public Television in the area of consumer education; elevator signs about the soybean checkoff program; the Maryland Commodity Classic; and other local sponsorships in the area of farmer engagement.
The goal of the board is to "maximize the profitability of Maryland soybean producers by investing Maryland checkoff funds in research, promotion and communication projects," according to its website.
Farmers produce more than 20 million bushels of soybeans every year, according to the Maryland Soybean Board. Soybeans are one of Maryland’s top crops, contributing $173 million to the economy.
For a full list of projects funded by the board or more information, visit: mdsoy.com/maryland-soybean-board-invests-in-promotion.
-Hannah Himes
