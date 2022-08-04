Maryland's 6% sales tax on clothing and footware will be waived from Aug. 14 to 20 for Shop Maryland Tax-Free Week, the state comptroller's office said Monday.
There will be no sales tax applied to qualifying clothing or footwear that costs $100 or less, Comptroller Peter Franchot's office said in a news release.
The first $40 of any backpack will also be tax free. The tax-free shopping applies regardless of the number of items purchased.
A list of taxable and exempt items can be found on the comptroller's website at marylandtaxes.gov. Tax-exempt items for the week include diapers, baby clothes, coats, bras, bridal gowns, hats, pajamas, raincoats, surgical uniforms and more.
