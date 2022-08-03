A plan to recreate and redevelop Frederick’s East Street will likely take decades, but will be an important project, according to city officials.
The plan, released at the end of June, was formally introduced to the mayor and aldermen at a workshop Wednesday.
As changes occur, they’ll reinforce the idea of East Street as an urban, mixed-use, multimodal transportation corridor, said Aditya Inamdar, an urban planning and design consultant with Kittelson & Associates, which helped create the plan through a grant from the National Capital Region Transportation Planning Board.
The area of the study stretches from East Street’s intersection with Monocacy Boulevard on the south side of the city to the intersection with North Market Street near Gov. Thomas Johnson High School to the north.
One main focus of the redesign project will be making the corridor more safe and comfortable for bikers and pedestrians by adding or widening sidewalks, putting in more crosswalks, and adding shared use paths.
Most of the corridor has sidewalks on both side, but some areas have significant gaps, Inamdar said.
The plan’s sidewalk recommendations include filling in gaps on the west side of East Street between Laboring Sons Alley north of 5th Street to 9th Street, and from about 200 feet north of 16th Street to Market Street.
The pedestrian recommendations include putting in new high-visibility crosswalks and upgrading sidewalk ramps to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
The project will be an opportunity for the city to move to a new type of zoning, with the adoption of a form-based code in the East Street area.
The change would emphasize elements such as moving buildings closer to the street, creating inviting areas for pedestrians, and providing connections between neighborhoods in a zoning process that focuses on creating a particular type of place or environment rather than how a property is used.
Included in the long-term vision for the redesign of East Street will also be a pedestrian and bicycle trail stretching from near the MARC station near downtown, over the interchange of U.S. 15 and Md. 26 to just past the Clemson Corner shopping center.
That trail will link up with an asphalt trail running 1.79 miles along the right of way for the Walkersville Southern Railroad to the Fountain Rock Nature Center near Walkersville, and ultimately out to Heritage Farm Park in Walkersville.
The East Street plan provides lots to aspire to, Alderwoman Katie Nash said.
She said she would like to see a traffic feasibility study for the area being discussed.
The study highlights the different sections of East Street as it moves from downtown commercial areas to light industrial properties to residential areas, Alderman Ben MacShane said.
As the street evolves, it could be difficult to keep East Street as a high-volume traffic corridor and create a walkable, livable space, he said.
MacShane questioned whether the city should want to push some traffic off the road and let the street become something different than it is today.
Some traffic is likely using East Street because of congestion on U.S. 15 through the city, Mayor Michael O’Connor said.
If the city could get some relief on that road, it could allow East and Market streets to function as more regular city streets, he said.
But planners need to think about where traffic would go if it’s moved off East Street, Alderwoman Donna Kuzemchak said.
The city doesn’t want to make roads like Schifferstadt Boulevard worse as East Street is improved, she said.
While the project will take time, it can’t be done at all without a plan, O’Connor said.
Priorities for the project will likely be dictated by funding, Alderman Derek Shackelford said.
“This is definitely a long-term project,” he said.
