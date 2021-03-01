The Maryland Agricultural Education Foundation is accepting applications for its 2021 Academic Scholarships through April 1.
The scholarships offer up to $1,500 for tuition to college students, according to a news release from MAEF, a nonprofit that aims to increase agricultural literacy and education.
Rising junior or senior undergraduate or graduate students who are "enrolled in majors leading to careers in agricultural education or Extension education" are eligible to apply, according to the release.
Selection criteria includes financial need, academic record, leadership and community service and the response to an essay about background, experience and career goals.
Scholarship recipients will be announced by April 30. More information can be found online at maefonline.com/home/student-center/scholarships.
