River Bar and Grill will open soon in the former Royal Tandoor Indian Cuisine and Buddha Lounge location on North Market Street in downtown Frederick.

 Staff photo by Ric Dugan

A Mexican and Salvadoran restaurant will replace the short-lived Royal Tandoor Indian Cuisine and Buddha Lounge on North Market Street this fall.

River Bar and Grill will open at 129 N. Market St. in September, said owner Jaime Hernandez, who also owns Habanero Tacos Bar and Grill and J&V El Eden Restaurant in Frederick.

Correction

An earlier version of this story quoted River Bar and Grill owner Jaime Hernandez saying that there would be no bar at the restaurant. He later clarified that the restaurant would serve alcohol, but would be more focused on food.

MrSniper
MrSniper

“River bar & grill”…no bar. This plan doesn’t seem sound.

