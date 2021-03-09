Mezeh Mediterranean Grill, a chain restaurant founded in 2012, opened its 10th Maryland location in Frederick on Tuesday, according to a press release. The eatery, located at 7810 Wormans Mill Road, will celebrate its grand opening on Wednesday.
During the grand opening, customers will be able to benefit from a number of deals, including a free create-your-own bowl with the purchase of a drink and $10 credit to be used toward a future purchase.
The restaurant specializes in Mediterranean flavors, and its menu includes options such as falafel, tzatziki, Turkish salad and Israeli couscous.
The chain has 28 locations across Maryland, Virginia, D.C. and North Carolina. For more information, go to mezeh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.