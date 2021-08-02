Nadia Mackey and Darren Sheffield are no strangers to entrepreneurship. The couple has owned several businesses together in Washington, D.C., including a salon and barbershop that was open from 2000 to 2018.
More recently, they’ve brought their expertise to downtown Frederick to open Midar Beauty Bar, after opening Midar Boutique, both on North Market Street.
The beauty bar offers hair service for men and women of all hair types. Mackey also offers all-natural teeth whitening, eyelash extensions and a noninvasive form of liposuction called lipo cavitation.
Mackey became interested in all-natural products when clients began asking for them at the couple’s former salon in D.C. After doing research, she saw the benefits all-natural products have, especially when it comes to services like teeth whitening. Because all-natural materials are safe for consumption, clients do not have to worry about them causing irritation.
“They’re not harmful,” Mackey said. “A lot of times, when you’re doing [teeth whitening], people feel like they can’t swallow ... but this is all natural and it turns into water.”
Mackey said lipo cavitation is also a less harmful way to achieve desired results. Liposuction requires surgery and time to recover. Lipo cavitation uses a machine that melts fat cells and helps the body discard fat naturally.
Sheffield said the results have been impressive. “From my experience in a salon for 18 years, you just kind of learn, the older you get, the more you want to do something that’s gonna have a healthy impact on a person,” he said.
“Midar” stands for Making Individual Dreams A Reality. The brand originally started about 20 years ago, when Sheffield founded his own recording company of the same name. Since then, he has opened studios in Atlanta and Hyattsville.
Making people feel good about themselves is one of the reasons Mackey and Sheffield love working in the beauty industry.
“In this hair industry, you can totally change somebody’s day. They could come in feeling bad, and you could make them feel good,” Sheffield said. “And then I learned as a barber that when you’re offering a service like that, you’re more than just a barber. You become this person’s confidant, counselor, a listening ear.”
The pair also owned a clothing shop near Howard University in D.C. for eight years before opening Midar Boutique at 318 N. Market St. in Frederick.
And they’re not done. Mackey and Sheffield are planning on opening a soul food restaurant and lounge in Frederick, too.
The couple moved to Brunswick, by way of Silver Spring, in 2019, in hopes of having more outdoor space. Sheffield was already familiar with Frederick from his time stationed at Fort Detrick in the ‘80s and ‘90s. They were impressed with downtown Frederick and knew it would be the site of their next business.
Since opening the beauty bar and the clothing store, Mackey and Sheffield have received an outpouring of support from the community.
“I’m not used to that kind of support. ... Being in D.C. and doing business there for so many years, we more so built our support,” Sheffield said. “We came out of a church community that was super supportive, so that was different. It was more kind of inner-house. But here, it’s like they don’t know you at all and they’re still super supportive.”
The couple feels immense support from the local government and organizations, too, including Downtown Frederick Partnership and the Frederick County Office of Economic Development. They also have had help from other business owners in the community. When Midar Boutique opened, someone they had never met came in and asked if she could hand out fliers for the business, and they ended up staying open two hours later than expected because of a steady stream of customers.
“I’ve never seen a community like that,” Sheffield said.
Follow Erika Riley on Twitter: @ej_riley
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.